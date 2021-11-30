Vice, PV use hot start to hand Muskies first loss of season

After falling behind early to the Pleasant Valley Spartans, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team put forth a noble comeback bid, but still came up short.
After PV’s Halle Vice outscored the Muskies herself 15 to 13 through the first half of play.
Muscatine would get Vice in foul trouble early in the fourth and simultaneously see senior Karly Ricketts get hot and go for five of her team-high 13 to make it a one possession game at 32-29 with after a Ricketts baseline jumper fell with just over five minutes left.
However, the Spartants would take over from there and end up a 41-30 winner as both teams opened up Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
“I said to the girls after the game, I’ve been coaching in the MAC for 12 years, and every road game is difficult,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jennifer Goetz said. “But road games in Muscatine are really difficult. The last couple years we’ve come here, we’ve had leads and (Muscatine) has come back because they’re hard-working kids.”
In the first half, the Muskies shot just 3 of 18. That improved to 5 of 15 after halftime.
Vice, a junior, ended with a game high 20 on 8 of 13 shooting to go with 13 rebounds. Though she was limited offensively in the second half, her presence was felt on the defensive end as part of the Spartans’ high-pressure defense that forced the Muskies into 24 turnovers.
“With Halle on the bench, we found a way,” Goetz said. “We had too many turnovers, but Halle was remarkable and it was a good team win. I was proud of our kids’ grit and toughness tonight.”
The Muscatine (1-1) run started in the third, as PV was outscored 11 to 6 in the period, but the game, but the Muskies’ finish to the game looked a lot like the start, which didn’t bode well for the home team.
“We got down by as much as 14,” said Muscatine head coach John McBride. “It just gets tough to come back … But the kids didn’t give up. We have no reason to hang our heads. Our players are running a brand new system and I hadn’t seen the zone Pleasant Valley plays. At halftime we made an adjustment and did better, but we have to have that kind of effort from start to finish.”
Mya Jansen added six points for Muscatine, those all coming off a pair of 3-pointers made by the senior. Junior Jazmeriah Jones added four.
Aside from Vice, PV (1-0) received stellar play from the likes of freshman Reagan Pagniano as well as seniors Addie Kerkhoff and Megan Schiltz, especially down the stretch. Pagniano ended with seven points, Kerhoff six and Schiltz five.
After the Muskies closed the gap in the fourth, Pagniano came up with a steal at midcourt for the Spartans that led to a layup. The ensuing possessions for PV put Vice on the free throw line, where the team iced the win.
“We had possession with it at 32-29, but we turned it over and gave up a layup to put ourselves in a hole,” McBride said. “We were pretty much trying to dig ourselves out of a hole the game. When we did start to make our comeback, it gets hard to sustain that level of energy the whole time.”
Muscatine’s next game is Friday at Davenport Central.
“We talk about three things here: taking care of the ball, playing good defense and rebounding,” said McBride. “Tonight, we just didn’t take care of the basketball very well. (Pleasant Valley) is long and they run that 2-1-2 defense well.”
Pleasant Valley 41, Muscatine 30
PV (1-0) -- Hall Vice 8-13 3-7 20, Reagan Pagniano 2-8 2-6 7, Addie Kerkhoff 3-7 0-0 6, Megan Schiltz 2-4 1-4 5, Addy Maurer 0-1 1-2 1, Kensie Staats 0-1 0-0 0, Molly Ramirez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 7-19 41.
MUS (1-1) -- Karly Ricketts 4-6 2-4 13, Mya Jansen 2-8 0-0 6, Jazmeriah Jones 1-4 2-4 4, Becca Haag 1-3 0-0 2, Ella Schroeder 0-1 2-2 2, Meredith Connor 0-2 1-2 1, Sophia Thomas 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 8-33 10-18 30.
PV;13;12;6;9;--41
MUS;5;8;11;6;--;30
3-point goals -- PV 1-11 (Vice 1-2, Moats-Carr 0-2, Kerkhoff 0-3, Schiltz 0-2, Maurer 0-1, Ramirez 0-1); Muscatine 5-15 (Ricketts 34, Jansen 2-5, Bode 0-1, Connor 0-2, Jones 0-1, Haag 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 31 (Vice 13, Kerkhoff 8, Schiltz 7); Muscatine 28 (Ricketts 6, Bode 6). Turnovers -- PV 16, Muscatine 24. Fouled out -- none.