Vice, PV use hot start to hand Muskies first loss of season

“With Halle on the bench, we found a way,” Goetz said. “We had too many turnovers, but Halle was remarkable and it was a good team win. I was proud of our kids’ grit and toughness tonight.”

The Muscatine (1-1) run started in the third, as PV was outscored 11 to 6 in the period, but the game, but the Muskies’ finish to the game looked a lot like the start, which didn’t bode well for the home team.

“We got down by as much as 14,” said Muscatine head coach John McBride. “It just gets tough to come back … But the kids didn’t give up. We have no reason to hang our heads. Our players are running a brand new system and I hadn’t seen the zone Pleasant Valley plays. At halftime we made an adjustment and did better, but we have to have that kind of effort from start to finish.”

Mya Jansen added six points for Muscatine, those all coming off a pair of 3-pointers made by the senior. Junior Jazmeriah Jones added four.

Aside from Vice, PV (1-0) received stellar play from the likes of freshman Reagan Pagniano as well as seniors Addie Kerkhoff and Megan Schiltz, especially down the stretch. Pagniano ended with seven points, Kerhoff six and Schiltz five.