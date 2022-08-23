4A No. 10 North Scott builds leads Muscatine can't overcome

While the Class 4A No. 10 North Scott Lady Lancers won the final two sets of a three-set sweep over the Muscatine High School volleyball team by the same score, all three sets followed a similar pattern.

North Scott raced out to big leads in all three sets, taking the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night at Muscatine High School by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16.

The Muskies made valiant attempts to pull even throughout, but North Scott had found ways to answer with waves of scoring attacks.

"I think when we utilized smart shots at times," said first-year Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky. "We seemed to always get ourselves back in it but would give up five, six-point runs and have to overcome it again.

"But there were a lot of positives that we can build on and make adjustments to learn from."

Sophomore Abbey Hayes saw her first varsity action for the Lancers and finished with a game-high 12 kills.

"It was good to get that first game under our belt," said North Scott head coach Taryn VanEarwage. "We had some pregame, even some in-game jitters a little bit, but it was good to come out compete again."

North Scott was a 4A state semifinalist last season and has made it to state the last three seasons. Returning hitters Lauren Golinghorst and Sydney Skarich had seven kills each as setters Nora Ralfs and Emma Schermerhorn combined for 38 assists.

"It's a different group, but I'm excited to see what this season has in store for us," VanEarwage said. "We lost a big group of seniors from last year, so I think people were kind of questioning what we would look like this year, but we have a great junior and senior class that has been through a lot. They big a lot to our group.

"Volleyball is always a team effort. So if we can have four of five girls with around the same number of kill attempts, that keeps us super dangerous and the other team on their toes, not knowing who we're going to. Our setters did a great job distributing the ball, and our hitters found ways to score."

Muscatine's attack was led by juniors Brylee Seaman, Hannah Jansen and Avery Schroeder. Schroeder finished with 26 assists and four kills while also chipped in 10 digs.

Seaman led the Muskies in kills with nine, and Jansen finished with eight.

The first set saw North Scott get out in front, 10-5 after three consecutive ace serves from senior libero Carley Bredar to force a Muskie timeout.

Bredar finished with a game-high four aces and led the Lancers in digs with 11.

In the final set, the Muskies (2-1, 1-0 MAC) pulled it to five as late as 20-15 after falling behind 5-0 to start the frame, but Muscatine would only score one more point from there on out.

North Scott (1-0, 1-0 MAC) gave MHS fits in the beginning of the middle session by pulling out in front 14-3. Hayes' second set was her most effective as she went for five kills and three aces to help the Lancers to the set and match victory.

In defending the Lancer attack, Muscatine senior Ella Schroeder finished with a game-high 16 digs while senior libero Kyleia Salyars had 15.

Senior middle hitter Marissa Swift added two blocks for Muscatine, and a pair of juniors chipped in two aces each in Anna Bode and Ashleigh Ramser.

"Our defense still played phenomenally," Lukavsky said. "They were getting to a lot of digs they probably shouldn't have."

Muscatine's next match is Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley.

"It's different getting into conference play," Lukavsky said. "It's a very tough conference with a lot of very fast-paced offenses that we don't see a lot of at practice. But going up against a team like (North Scott) was a good first step for us. They're a top team, and we know now what the rest of the season will be like."

North Scott 3, Muscatine 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-16)

Kills -- North Scott (Abbey Hayes 12, Sydney Skarich 7, Lauren Golinghorst 7, Shelby Spears 4, Madolyn Lewis 4, Kaci Johnson 4, Emee Allard 2); Muscatine (Brylee Seaman 9, Hannah Jansen 8, Annie Zillig 6, Avery Schroeder 4, Marissa Swift 2, Alexis Edkin). Blocks - North Scott (Golinghorst, Lewis); Muscatine (Swift 2). Digs - North Scott (Carley Bredar 11, Skarich 6, Nora Ralfs 5, Ella Kussel 4, Hayes 4, Emma Schermerhorn 2, Lewis, Johnson); Muscatine (Ella Schroeder 16, Kyleia Salyars 15, A. Schroeder 10, Ashleigh Ramser 9, Anna Bode 3, Swift 2, Zillig 2, Jansen 2). Assists - North Scott (Ralfs 22, Schermerhorn 16); Muscatine (A. Schroeder 26, E. Schroeder, Jansen, Bode). Aces - Bredar 4, Hayes 3, Johnson); Muscatine (Bode 2, Ramser 2).

Records -- North Scott 1-0, 1-0 MAC; Muscatine 2-1, 1-0 MAC