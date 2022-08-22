A look at how the Muscatine area's volleyball teams shape up entering the season

As the prep volleyball season gets under way, here is a look at how the teams around the Muscatine Journal coverage area stack up.

Columbus Wildcats

Last season: 4-21, 2-6 SEISC North (eighth)

Outlook: It’s been nearly a decade and a half since Columbus has won double digit matches in a season. After finishing eighth in the SEISC North in 2021 without any seniors on the roster, some of last season’s hardships could work in the Wildcats’ favor this season with a more experienced group. Columbus has also seen a crop of underclassmen emerge across several sports to provide the Wildcats with some optimism for head coach Lori Beenen's team.

The Wildcats are on the shorter side collectively, but will try to make up for it with continuity. Now a senior, Sera Vela provided the Wildcats with 284 assists in 2021 from the setter position. Senior Victoria Howell and sophomore Lily Coil converted 289 of the team’s 397 kills last season. Vela, Howell, Coil and senior Isabelle Lagunas had all but 119 of the team’s 697 digs while all four plus Miriam Ruvacalba and Aracely Garza had 20 or more aces as the team maintained a serve success rate of over 86%.

Durant Wildcats

Last season: 11-25, 1-5 RVC South (seventh)

Outlook: Durant has suffered three straight losing seasons, going a combined 27-63 since its last winning season in 2018 when it finished 26-9. Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing shared setting duties last season for the 11-25 squad and both have since graduated.

However, the Wildcats have an intriguing set of hitters available. Sophomore Katelyn Toft possesses great length as a middle hitter at 6-foot-2. Durant also welcomes back a pair of junior hitters in Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter. DeLong registered a team-high 132 kills last season while Toft and Streeter combined for nearly 200 more. The team’s collective kill efficiency could stand to improve in 2022, however, as the Wildcats’ mark of .091 ranked sixth in the RVC South. The Wildcats defend the net well, though, as Toft and Streeter and DeLong accounted for 107 of Durant’s 181 blocks, which was the most in the conference.

Kennedy Jehle will transition from primarily a defensive specialist to setter, though sophomore Rilynn Buesing could net some assists as well while also seeing time as Durant’s right side. Last season, Avery Paper was thrust into action as a sophomore to make up for the injury to Ally Happ. But with Happ now playing softball at Wartburg, Paper will be relied upon to anchor Durant’s back line for co-head coaches Peyton Miedema and Shannon Telsrow.

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Last season: 5-15, 2-6 SEISC North (seventh)

Outlook: At least statistically, the cupboard was left pretty bare for head coach Ken Spielbauer. McKenna Hohendadel accounted for all 321 assists the Falcons had last season as a senior and Kaylee Corbin, who's now playing basketball at Upper Iowa University, had 239 of the team's 375 kills.

McKenzie Kissell and Emma Rosenboom each had over 40 kills as juniors in 2021 and figure to see the lion's share of attempts this season. Brooklyn Skidmore returns for her junior season after getting her feet wet in varsity action last season to the tune of a dozen kills and two aces. The Falcons went 15-13 in 2019, but since have a combined record of 13-21.

Wapello Arrows

Last season: 26-11, 8-0 SEISC North (SEISC North champions)

Outlook: The Arrows lost the bulk of their starting lineup from last year’s conference champions in setter/outside hitters Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger as well as outside/middle hitters Lindsy Massner and Patricia Hank. Emily Hemphill and Olyvia Malone are Wapello’s top players returning. Last season, Hemphill went for 149 kills on .194 efficiency, 13 assists, 347 digs and 25 aces as a sophomore. Malone, now a senior, contributed 278 digs, 73 kills and 22 aces.

With hopes of repeating as conference champs, Wapello’s next team up includes seniors Quinn Veach, Livia Fuller and Montana Boline as well as junior Jacie Hoeg. The four saw court time last season but combined for just nine kills and four assists. Veach, though, did tally 240 digs and 11 aces.

The Arrows lack some length with junior Tyra Lanz the tallest player listed on the varsity roster at 5-foot-9, but Wapello has the athleticism to grind out points and wear opponents down.

"Out team will have strong hitters from all areas of the court, we will have a good passing system that will help our defense," head coach Kenna Greiner said. "We have players that will grow throughout the season and our returning players will help them along."

West Liberty Comets

Last season: 39-5, 5-1 RVC South (Class 3A state runner-up, second in RVC South)

Outlook: The Comets bring a lot back, but the graduation of 2021’s co-state player of the year Macy Daufeldt (now at Drake University) looms as big a loss as any. She led all classes in kills last season with 639 and did so with an efficiency mark of .440, which was top five in the state among all classes. However, West Liberty brings back an experienced, formidable back line led by libero Monica Morales. Rylee Goodale, McKinzie Akers and back as well as defensive specialists. Morales finished last season ranked second in digs with 662 (all classes).

In terms of making up for Daufeldt’s kills, the Comets have the firepower to divide the workload. Sophomore Sophie Buysse should continue to emerge as one of the RVC’s best young hitters after going for over 200 kills as a freshman and making the Class 3A all-state tournament team. Her older sister, Brooklyn, returns as the team’s setter. The senior broke out last season with over 1,000 assists and will provide some continuity as head coach Ruben Galvan brings along hitters outside of Sophie Buysse.

Maelyn Wainwright contributed over 100 kills as a sophomore in 2021 from the middle hitter position and West Liberty has senior Rilee Han, junior Laney Esmoil and freshman Kiley Collins ready as outside hitters along with sophomore right side Ava Morrison. Galvan's squad opens the season ranked third in 3A.

Wilton Beavers

Last season: 36-3, 6-0 RVC South (state qualifier, RVC South champion)

Outlook: While Wilton’s success as a program warrants respect in and of itself after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament four years running, the Beavers have a lot of work to do to make up for the departures of Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer, Alexa Garvin, Mallory Lange, Peyton Souhrada and others.

Caffery graduated as the school’s all-time leader in assists with over 3,000 for her career and is now at Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State while the University of Wisconsin-Platteville recruit Drake was one of the program’s most prolific players on both the attack and defensive end with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

A crop of talented, but largely unproven seniors could fend off a dropoff for head coach Brenda Grunder. That crew includes Kiley Langley, Jozalynn Zaiser, Olivia Oveson and Taylor Drayfahl. Drayfahl was the squad’s primary libero in 2021 and had 148 digs with 41 aces. Langley, Oveson and Zaiser combined for 124 kills a season ago. Sophomore Kinsey Drake should see a massive uptick in opportunities at the net as well. She was moved up midseason as a freshman and converted 21 kills on 87 attempts with four aces on 26 serve attempts with a 96.2% success rate.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman