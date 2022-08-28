AREA VOLLEYBALL: Wilton, West Liberty among top teams in weekend tournaments

The Class 3A third-ranked West Liberty Comets kicked off their 2022 volleyball season by placing second at the Grinnell Tournament.

Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse totaled 16, 22, 12, 15 and 18 as the Comets went 4-1, losing only to Clear Creek-Amana in the championship (18-21, 21-18, 13-15).

Prior to that, the Comets beat CCA 21-19, 21-19.

West Liberty also had wins over South Tama (21-12, 21-19), Lynnville Sully (21-11, 21-5) and Grinnell (24-22, 21-15).

Maelyn Wainwright ended with 34 total kills, Ava Morrison 28 and Sophie Buysse 19. Monica Morales led the Comets in digs with 57.

Wilton wins Easton Valley Tournament: The Wilton Beavers took down the competition at the Easton Valley weekend tournament

The Beaver beat host Easton Valley (21-10,21-6), Bellevue Marquette (21-10,21-10), Edgewood-Colesburg (21-19,21-14), Bellevue (21-11,21-7).

Wilton's Taylor Drayfahl, Kaylee Coss, Jozalynn Zaiser, and Kinsey Drake were selected to the all-tournament team for their efforts.

Durant starts 2022 with 1-2 mark: The Durant Wildcats won one match versus two losses at Central Lee High School in tournament play to start the new season.

The Wildcats’ win came in three sets over Centerville that included a dominating third set (8-21, 23-21, 15-2). Burlington (21-18, 22-20) and Central Lee (17-21, 21-7, 15-12) got the better of Durant.

In the Wildcats’ win, junior Isabelle DeLong had eight kills on 20 attemps, the beneficiary of 20 assists by junior setter Kennedy Jehle. Juniors Layla Streeter and Brooklyn Schlapkohl combined with sophomore Katelyn Toft for 13 kills.

Junior Avery Paper led Durant in digs against Centerville with 20, DeLong added 17 and Streeter chipped in 13 while also going for four aces in the win.

DeLong led Durant (1-2) in kills in all three matches and ended with 19 total. Toft finished the day with a dozen and Streeter nine.

Wapello goes 1-3 at West Branch Invite: The Wapello Arrows were able to find victory over Winfield-Mount Union in three sets, but fell to Iowa City Regina and Don Bosco in West Branch over the weekend.

The Arrows dropped the first set in their win over WMU, but recovered to take two in a row (13-21, 21-14, 15-10). Each of Wapello’s three losses went the minimum two sets, as the Regals won 21-9 and 21-19 while Don Bosco bested the Arrows, 21-19 and 21-9 and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont won in straight sets as well (21-12, 21-13).