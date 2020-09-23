Caffery orchestrates attack for unbeaten Wilton volleyball team

“I always thought softball was going to be my sport growing up until about seventh or eighth grade when I started to get taller and not look so much like a little softball player,” Caffery said.

Caffery was 5-8 by junior high and has grown a couple inches since coming to high school. She was an all-state selection last year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

As her game has evolved, she has become more comfortable speaking out.

“I like to be in charge, I like to guide people,” Caffery said. “I’ve developed leadership in my voice. I’ve always had a pretty high IQ of the game, and I’ve learned to share it with my teammates.

“I’ve made more friends and it is a lot easier to talk with people now.”

Grunder describes it as a quiet leadership.

"She just says, 'You need to be here, you need to try this, do that,'" Grunder said. "Her teammates readily accept her leadership, and she's earned that by her hard work, knowledge of the game and the way she treats others."

Caffery's versatility has been an asset for the Beavers, who have played in two state tournaments and compiled a 92-9 record since she walked in as a freshman.