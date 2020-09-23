Caffery orchestrates attack for unbeaten Wilton volleyball team

WILTON, Iowa — When Ella Caffery stepped into Wilton High School’s volleyball program two years ago as a freshman, she was very shy.
“I wouldn’t really talk to anybody unless I knew them,” she admitted.
That doesn’t typically fit the profile of a setter, often referred to as the team’s quarterback or point guard on the court.
But as Wilton coach Brenda Grunder has learned the past 2½ years, Caffery has a deep passion that comes out in the heat of the battle.
"She is very competitive and loves to win," Grunder said. "She can be very dynamic and get very excited, but she also is very calming on the floor.
"We talk a lot about not being too high or too low. She keeps the team measured in that way.”
Selected as this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, Caffery’s approach has worked well for the third-ranked team in Class 2A. The Beavers are 21-0 and haven’t dropped a set this season following last weekend’s tournament championship at the 12-team Clinton Invitational.
Wilton has plenty of juice on offense with fellow juniors Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer averaging nearly eight kills per set between them.
Caffery is the conductor.
The 5-foot-11 junior has 1,732 career assists going into Thursday night’s River Valley Conference match against rival Durant.
She is formidable behind the service line (59 of 61 with 17 aces in seven matches last week), a capable blocker (second on the team this season with 20) and isn’t afraid to be assertive and finish points herself (467 career kills).
With added strength in the past couple of seasons, it has allowed Caffery to jump set frequently and for Wilton to run a quicker offense.
“She has become very impressive at the net, especially this year,” Grunder said. “She really wants to attack that second ball. That’s another weapon at the net, another tool to keep teams off balance.
"I just have so much faith when she's at the net."
Also a starter on the basketball and softball teams for Wilton, Caffery has been around volleyball most of her life.
Her aunt, Jen Gibbs, directed Muscatine’s feeder program, the Pearl City Power Volleyball Association, along with coaching stints at Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine.
Caffery grew up going to daycare at the home of former Wilton standout Aubrey Putman, who holds the school record for career kills.
Putman, now playing at Western Illinois University, and her mother were influential in getting Caffery to try out for the Iowa Rockets — a club team she participated with for several seasons before joining Iowa Select this year.
“I always thought softball was going to be my sport growing up until about seventh or eighth grade when I started to get taller and not look so much like a little softball player,” Caffery said.
Caffery was 5-8 by junior high and has grown a couple inches since coming to high school. She was an all-state selection last year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
As her game has evolved, she has become more comfortable speaking out.
“I like to be in charge, I like to guide people,” Caffery said. “I’ve developed leadership in my voice. I’ve always had a pretty high IQ of the game, and I’ve learned to share it with my teammates.
“I’ve made more friends and it is a lot easier to talk with people now.”
Grunder describes it as a quiet leadership.
"She just says, 'You need to be here, you need to try this, do that,'" Grunder said. "Her teammates readily accept her leadership, and she's earned that by her hard work, knowledge of the game and the way she treats others."
Caffery's versatility has been an asset for the Beavers, who have played in two state tournaments and compiled a 92-9 record since she walked in as a freshman.
Wilton ran a 5-1 offense with Caffery as the setter in her ninth-grade season. Grunder’s team shifted to a 6-2 last year with Drake and Caffery setting and hitting. Wilton has gone back to a 5-1 this fall with the addition of Puffer.
“We talk in our youth camps all the time about developing those all-around skills because you never know at the high school level,” Grunder said. “That was so important to our success, having Ella and Kelsey being in those different roles outside of their comfort zone.
“I always say our team is very athletic and it also happens to be very skilled.”
Caffery is 457 assists from matching 2018 graduate Kallie Poor's school record of 2,189. She is on pace to surpass that mark late this season or early next.
College volleyball is in her future. What level and what school are still to be determined.
Grunder has no doubt Caffery can make it as a Division I setter.
"I do and some other people whose opinion I value see that as well," Grunder said. "I'm very hopeful she gets to pursue that dream."
First, Caffery is driven to take Wilton back to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids and get over the quarterfinal threshold.
Grunder's daughter, Kayla, was the setter on back-to-back state tournament teams for the Beavers in 2003-04.
Caffery could become the first setter to take three Wilton teams to state.
"We're very motivated," Caffery said. "We try not to look at last year as much because we're a totally different team now, but we have big goals.
"I love to win. I'm happy I've gotten to grow up with girls who like to win, too."
