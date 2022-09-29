Comets keep perfect RVC South mark with three-set win over Wilton

WILTON — Within the River Valley Conference South Division, the West Liberty High School volleyball team controls its own destiny.

With one RVC South Division match remaining, the Class 3A sixth-ranked Comets are unbeaten in conference play.

On Thursday, The Comets went into Wilton and took down the 2A 12th-ranked Beavers in straight sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-22).

"We definitely weren't underestimating (Wilton)," said senior Monica Morales. "We wanted to come out and play our game with a competitive mindset and make them play to our level.

"These games get us really pumped. The bigger the competition, the more fun we have playing."

Sophomore right side Ava Morrison led the winning side — and match — in kills with 16, which included the left smacking down the match winner to cap off the victory.

The Comets' experienced back line proved formidable against the Wilton attack, and senior setter Brooklyn Buysse had ample weapons at her disposal in going for a match-high 35 assists to go over 500 for the season.

"We've always had tough competition going against Wilton," Brooklyn Buysse said. "Their season has been going good, so we expected a lot. It was just a really good game for us."

Sophomore outside hitter Sophie Buysse went for 10 kills for West Liberty with 13 digs. Junior Maelyn Wainwright and senior Rilee Han combined for another 13 kills as Ruben Galvan's squad kept the home crowd without much to cheer about, even though it was an atmosphere worthy of the postseason.

"The amount of people in the gym helps bring up the energy," Brooklyn Buysse said. "It just helps us play to our best level."

"We're more than just one player," Morales said. "We have a great setter, a great middle and outsides."

Morales, the Comets' libero, entered Thursday night's contest as the state leader (all classes) in total digs and added 19 to bring her season total over 400. Morales' match total was the high for the contest but was matched by teammate McKinzie Akers.

Akers, a senior, went 12 for 12 serving and, along with Brooklyn Buysse, had half of the team's four aces. Senior Rylee Goodale also went without a service error on 13 attempts and went for six digs.

Brooklyn Buysse's first ace set up set point in the opener. Like the finale, Set 1 would end with the senior setter finding the lefty Morrison to end it.

The middle set saw West Liberty lead by as many as 17 points.

"We struggled in the third set," Morales said. "I think we just got a little comfortable."

West Liberty (19-4, 5-0 RVC South) has won 14 of its last 16 matches. The Comets sit atop the RVC South at 5-0. Class 3A No. 11 Mid-Prairie moved to 4-1 in league play (11-5 overall) by beating Tipton in four sets on Thursday night (25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19).

West Liberty beat the Golden Hawks in the month in straight sets to gain a leg up on its conference counterparts. The Comets play in the Western Dubuque Invitational on Saturday and will play their one remaining RVC South tilt at home on Thursday.

"We're obviously doing well so far," said Brooklyn Buysse. "But we take everything one game at a time and just keep pushing. You never know what can happen, especially once the postseason comes around."

Only Durant (4-15, 0-5) stands between West Liberty and an outright RVC South title.

Wilton has a week off before heading to West Branch (11-9, 4-2 RVC South) to close RVC South play.

As for Thursday night, it was too little, too late, before the Beavers found any rhythm.

Wilton led early in the third set, even after falling behind 3-0.

Senior right side/middle Olivia Oveson gave Wilton momentum as the Beavers had all night with a strong kill to put her team up 10-6. Wilton would score once more before West Liberty won a side out.

The Beavers again led at 16-11 after an ace by sophomore Kaydence Boorn.

Serving was a bright spot for Wilton, which had eight aces as a team, led by three from freshman Emersyn Guyer.

"Obviously, West Liberty is a really good team this year," said Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder. "We looked forward to the competition. We wanted to see how we matched up, what we did well, and what we need to go back to working on tomorrow.

"I thought we showed moments of solid play. Good swings, tough defense, good serve receive. But some other things didn't go so well."

West Liberty 25-25-25, Wilton 16-11-22

Kills - West Liberty, Ava Morrison 16, Sophie Buysse 10, Maelyn Wainwright 7, Rilee Han 5; Wilton, Jozalynn Zaiser 11, Olivia Oveson 5, Kaydence Boorn 4, Calli Langley 3, Kinsey Drake, Kiley Langley. Assists - West Liberty, Brooklyn Buysse 35; Wilton, Kaylee Coss 24. Digs - West Liberty, Monica Morales 19, McKinzie Akers 19, Sophie Buysse 13, Brooklyn Buysse 7, Rylee Goodale 6; Wilton, Taylor Drayfahl 14, Drake 11, Coss 8, Jessica Clark 4, Boorn 6. Blocks - West Liberty, Han; Wilton, Boorn, Emersyn Guyer. Aces - West Liberty, Akers 3, Brooklyn Buysse 2; Wilton, Guyer 3, Clark, Coss, Boorn, Drayfahl, Drake.

Records: West Liberty 19-4, 5-0 RVC South; Wilton 18-5, 3-2 RVC South