Depth, versatility shine in Wilton's quarterfinal victory over Durant

WILTON — Lilly Kraft was unfazed.

After appearing in less than a half-dozen of the Wilton High School volleyball team’s regular season matches, Kraft started for the Beavers in their postseason opener in place of injured setter Kaylee Coss.

Kraft, a freshman, went for 29 assists, seven digs and four aces in the Beavers’ straight-set win over Durant (25-16, 25-14, 25-12) Wednesday night at Wilton High School in the Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinals.

“I think Lilly came in and did a really nice job and put up some nice balls,” said Wilton head coach Brenda Gruder.

Coincidentally, Kraft was Wilton’s setter when the two rival schools squared off in River Valley Conference play during the regular season.

“Tonight was about the same as (the first match against Durant),” Kraft said. “(But) I felt so much better going into it today because I had more practice to work on things. I didn’t have that the first time and all my teammates have supported me along the way.”

Though the Beavers (23-10) won that as well, it was much smoother sailing for Wilton in the most recent meeting.

“We were prepared for this,” said sophomore Kaydence Boorn, who went for eight kills and five digs. “We’ve been practicing with Kaylee and Lilly, so they both feel like a part of the rotation by now. We were confident going into this (round).

“We’re where we want to be right now. We’ve grown a lot throughout the season with so many different rotations and lineups.”

Durant (9-21) managed to take a set off Wilton in the regular season matchup. On Wednesday, the Wildcats’ largest lead was two, and they never held the lead while both teams were in double digits on the scoreboard.

Sophomore middle hitter Katelynn Toft led the Wildcats in kills with six. Toft was backed by juniors Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter, who each went for four kills while setter Kennedy Jehle had 14 assists. Durant’s junior libero, Avery Paper, went for a match-high 19 digs.

The Wildcats scored at least the first point in every set of the regional quarterfinal, only to have the Beavers storm back.

In the first and third sets, Durant held leads of 2-0, but the Beavers would bounce back to tie it at three in both.

Unlike the first set, Kraft broke the 3-3 knot with three straight aces. Set 3 saw Durant tie it again at five.

An unassisted kill by senior Olivia Oveson put the Beavers up 6-5 in the third and won Wilton a side out. Oveson finished with a match-best 11 kills, those coming on just 15 attempts. Sophomore Kinsey Drake added 10 kills and a team-best 12 digs.

With senior libero Taylor Drayfahl serving after Oveson gave Wilton the lead in Set 3, the Beavers scored five unanswered, including two Drayfahl aces and the longest rally of the night that went in favor of the home team to make it 8-5 early in Drayfahl’s service run.

"We have a versatile and adaptable team. I think, out of our 33 matches, we've now played 11 without a starter," Grunder said. "Even their ability to stay calm and figure it out. They have the volleyball IQ to know where the others will be.

"I think they did a nice job of being in the moment and controlling the energy."

In Wilton’s effort to make it to the 2A state tournament a fifth straight time, it has had to replace three graduated all-staters in Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer, among others.

But, like Kraft, the Beavers have had several players step up and stand out in 2022.

“We’ve had to make a ton of changes,” said Grunder. “I moved my right side to the middle, my left side to my right side and middle to outside. So I made several changes to our front row. Now, on top of that, a change at setter, I was very pleased with how hard they played and how hard they swung.

“We have a theme about holding the rope. In moments like this, when we’ve made all sorts of changes and have a new setter, I thought they all did a nice job of holding the rope for their teammates.”

While dealing with injuries, the junior Coss has still dished out 623 assists this season in taking over for Caffery, the school’s all-time leader in assists.

And after going for a total of 36 kills for her career entering this season, senior Jozalynn Zaiser ranks second on the team with 194, behind sophomore Kinsey Drake’s 225.

“If anything, we’ve felt like underdogs this season because we didn’t think people would expect much from us,” Boorn said.

Wilton will be back home on Monday to host No. 12 Dyersville Beckman (27-10) in the 2A regional semifinals.

“About two weeks ago, we had to have a conversation (about hitting our peak toward the end of the season),” Gruder said. “We were kind of struggling at that time. But I’m very happy with how we’ve moved forward from that to where we are now.

"In practice, you run drill, drill, drill. But a lot of times, those coversations you have when you slow it down make the difference."

Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 16-14-12

Kills -- Wilton, Olivia Oveson 11, Kinsey Drake 10, Kaydence Boorn 8, Jozalynn Zaiser 5, Kiley Langley; Durant, Katelynn Toft 5, Isabelle DeLong 4, Layla Streeter 4, Brooklyn Schlapkohl 3, Kennedy Jehle. Assists -- Lilly Kraft 29, Langley, Zaiser, Oveson; Durant, Jehle 14, Avery Paper. Blocks -- Wilton, Zaiser, Oveson; Durant, Toft 3, DeLong. Digs -- Wilton, Drake 12, Emersyn Guyer 9, Taylor Drayfahl 8, Zaiser 5, Boorn 5, Jessica Clark 4; Durant, Paper 19, Kiyah Daily​ 12, DeLong 9, Streeter 8, Jehle 7, McKenna Rockow 4. Aces -- Wilton, Boorn 4

Records: Wilton 23-10, Durant 9-21 (final)