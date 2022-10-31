Everyone pitches in toward West Liberty's success

The West Liberty High School volleyball huddles during Tuesday's Class 3A Region 7 championship in West Liberty, with head coach Ruben Galvan in the middle of the huddle. With a four-set win, the home Comets are going back to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
West Liberty's McKinzie Akers serves the ball for the Comets during the Muscatine Invitational at Muscatine High School on Saturday.
West Liberty's Rylee Goodale serves the ball during the Comets' River Valley Conference match against the Wilton Beavers in Wilton on Thursday night. West Liberty won the contest in three sets.
West Liberty's Rylee Goodale (3) serves to Solon during the Class 3A Region 7 championship in West Liberty. With a four-set win, the home Comets are going back to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
West Liberty's Ava Morrison (7, middle) hits between Solon's Bri Henning (13) and Grace Erwin (16) during Tuesday's Class 3A Region 7 championship in West Liberty. With a four-set win, the home Comets are going back to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
West Liberty's Brooklyn Buysse (10) passes to teamamte Maelyn Wainwright (14) during the Comets' Class 3A Region 7 championship on Tuesday night at West Liberty High School against Solon. With a four-set win, the Comets are going back to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
West Liberty's Sophie Buysse sticks her tongue out while looking at sister Brooklyn Buysse during the Comets' 2021 regional semifinal against Mid-Prairie on Oct. 20, 2021, at West Liberty High School.
West Liberty's Brooklyn Buysse sets the ball to teammate Maelyn Wainwright (14) during the Muscatine Invitational at Muscatine High School on Saturday.
WEST LIBERTY — Everyone has a role on the West Liberty High School volleyball team.
From the bench providing pregame rituals and endless energy to a steady back line that provides ample opportunities for the potent Comet attack, there are no wasted roster spaces in West Liberty.
Just as there's been no wasted seats inside the West Liberty High School gym this season, especially as of late.
While the team flourished in trying to prove doubters wrong last season, the program's success now has the Comets in a place where they don't surprise anyone anymore as fifth-seeded West Liberty is set to go against fourth-seeded Sioux Center in the Class 3A quarterfinals and the Xtream Arena in Coralville at noon on Tuesday.
The Comets (31-7) have two all-state seniors in setter Brooklyn Buysse and libero Monica Morales. Seniors Rylee Goodale and McKinzie Akers help the Comets form a formidable back line.
The team's other pair of seniors — Kylie Struck and Magaly Kivi — have filled in various roles over their careers.
"We didn't think we'd be here at the beginning of the season," Struck said. "We were a little nervous coming into the year about who would play where and who would step up."
"We all have each other's back," Kivi said. "We all support each other. That only helps us bring more energy."
And before the team hits the court before every match, the starters must go through Akers, who waits with a choreographed greeting for all, even though that came together last-minute.
"We didn't have any of that together until we were in the locker room for our first game against Tipton and were like, 'Oh gosh, we have to do that,'" Akers said. "So we spent the entire pregame running around and trying to figure it out.
"But I like (being the one that does) it."
While last season's run rested heavily on show-stopping kills from the state's co-player of the year Macy Daufeldt, now at Drake University, this year's Comet squad uses its veteran know-how and all-around athleticism to keep rallies alive. That gives Brooklyn Buysse more chances to add to her career total of 2,719 assists by utilizing the Comets' young group of hitters.
And the experience from last season has created additional confidence this season.
"It was the perfect setup for us last year having Macy here. She's a phenomenal player and really helped some young players grow beside her," said West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan, who's in his 27th season in the role. "That's really the reason we're where we're at this year."
For several big points during West Liberty's four-set regional final win over Solon, the Comets had only one senior on the court in Brooklyn Buysse, who ultimately sent West Liberty to state with an ace.
"We're still feeling the adrenaline from that," Brooklyn Buysse said. "But, we've also talked about how, at state, everyone's record is 0-0. It's kind of a reset for everyone."
With Monica Morales rotated out, the Comets played their senior setter with hitters Sophie Buysse and Ava Morrison (sophomores) on the outside, Rilee Han and Maelyn Wainwright as the middles (both juniors), along with Laney Esmoil (a junior) and sophomore defensive specialist Gaby Morales.
Sophie Buysse has taken over as older sister Brooklyn's favorite target with 304 kills this season with a .259 efficiency. Durign last season's run, the younger Buysse was named to the all-state tournament team in 3A.
Elsewhere, Morrison has enjoyed a breakout campaign as she picked up a second team nod on the All-River Valley Conference squad with the Buysses and Monica Morales all first-teamers. The southpaw has 226 kills with an efficiency mark of .313.
Wainwright has been a staple in the middle going back to last season's runner-up effort in 3A and has gone for 239 kills (.275 efficiency) and a team-high 31 blocks. Han has added 127 kills with an efficiency of over .250 and 23 blocks to provide depth at the net, along with freshman Kiley Collins (32 kills).
To lead the back line, Monica Morales has spent virtually the entire 2022 season among the state leaders in digs and sits at 638 heading into Tuesday. That number is third-most (all classes). For her career, she's amassed 2,132 digs over four seasons in addition to whatever she does to close her career in Coralville.
"We've definitely learned to trust each other more," Monica Morales said. "We've all stepped up this year and can rely on each other."
"I think our defense has really frustrated some teams this year," Galvan said.
Additionally, Goodale and Akers have over 1,000 career digs combined and each has nearly 100 aces in a Comet uniform.
"I feel like we have a special group," Goodale said. "We've done all our sports together and have such great chemistry. That's really pushed us."
West Liberty will go against a formidable foe in Sioux Center (30-3), however.
Senior Reagan Jansen leads the Warriors in kills with 327. But, like the Comets, Sioux Center can spread it around as four other players have over 100 kills, and senior setter Willow Bleeker has accrued 757 assists this season.
Bleeker also ranks second on the team in digs with 232, behind 285 by senior Tatum Schmalbeck.
Regardless of how Tuesday plays out, West Liberty has put together one of Class 3A's better runs of the past few years, and the program is set up for more success.
"I don't think we're underdogs anymore," Brooklyn Buysse said. "Everyone knows our program by now and how strong it is. We feel like everyone expects a tough match when they play us."
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS AT A GLANCE
WHO: No. 5 West Liberty Comets (31-7) vs. No. 4 Sioux Center Warriors (30-3)
WHERE: Xtream Arena, Coralville
WHEN: Tuesday, 12 p.m.
REGIONAL FINALS: West Liberty beat Solon in four sets to win Region 7; Sioux Center swept Sheldon in Region 1
REGULAR SEASON: West Liberty won the River Valley Conference South Division; Sioux Center was Siouxland Conference champs
