Five area players land on all-district volleyball squads

The Iowa Girls Vollleyball Coaches Association released its all-district volleyball teams for the 2022 season, which included five area student-athletes.

Three from the state-qualifying West Liberty Comets squad that went 31-8 made onto the Class 3A all-district team in the Southeast Region. That group was comprised of seniors Brooklyn Buysse and Monica Morales as well as sophomore Sophie Buysse.

In Class 1A, Wapello's outside-middle hitter Emily Hemphill was tabbed in the Southeast, and in the Southeast in 2A, Wilton libero Taylor Drayfahl was picked.

Morales led 3A in total digs with 650 and digs per set at 6.5 per frame. and amassed over 2,000 for her four-year varsity career as West Liberty's libero. She also was tallied 35 ace serves on nearly 95% success rate serving and was was second on the team in assists with 91.

Brooklyn Buysse's 912 assists was fourth-most for the 2022 season in 3A. The Comets' senior setter also registered 118 kills on .505 efficiency, 226 digs, 11 blocks and 32 aces on a 91.5% serve success rate.

As West Liberty's lead hitter, Sophie Buysse ended inside the top 15 in kills in 3A with 313. She was an all-around asset for the Comets as well in going for the second most digs on the team (325), 11 blocks and 38 aces on a 92% success clip with service.

All three all-district Comets were previously named to the River Valley Conference's first team. West Liberty was the RVC's South Division champion and won the conference tournament title.

Drayfahl led the Beavers in digs by accumulating 402 over the course of her senior season. She also went for 34 aces, which was second on the Beavers this season, while serving at a 92.5% success rate and 24 assists.

Wilton finished the season 23-11. Prior to being named all-district, Drayfahl was part of the RVC's first team all-conference squad.

Hemphill concluded her junior season by leading the Arrows in kills with 232, kill efficiency (.218), kill attempts (650) and aces (56) while also ranking second on the team in digs (277) and blocks (13).

Behind the service line, Hemphill's 5.5 serve attempts per set led 1A.

The Wapello junior was one of five unanimous picks to the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division team. The Arrows finished the season with a 16-20 record.