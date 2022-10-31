Absolutely nothing: Eldridge North Scott drops a goose egg on Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Bondurant-Farrar, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 31.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Bondurant-Farrar played in a 3-0 game on November 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.