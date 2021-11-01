 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes down Ankeny Centennial 4-1
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive volleyball all over the canvas of Ankeny Centennial's defense for a 4-1 win on November 1 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

