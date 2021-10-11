 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 3-0
0 comments

Central DeWitt blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 3-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Central DeWitt's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a shutout win 3-0 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 11.

Recently on October 5 , Davenport West squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a volleyball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News