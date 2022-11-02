 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Defensive dominance: Davenport Assumption stymies Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 3-0

  • 0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Davenport Assumption stopped Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to the tune of a 3-0 shutout for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on November 2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline baffles Minooka 2-0

Moline's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Minooka 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball on October 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News