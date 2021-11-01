No scoring allowed; Eldridge North Scott pushes past Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eldridge North Scott on Monday as it blanked Bondurant-Farrar 3-0 at Eldridge North Scott High on November 1 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

