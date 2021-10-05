Point of emphasis; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley allows no sets in stopping Davenport West 3-0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport West in a 3-0 shutout in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 5.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.