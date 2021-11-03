 Skip to main content
Rally time; Waverly-Sr overcomes Eldridge North Scott 3-1
Eldridge North Scott's quick advantage forced Waverly-Sr to dig down, but it did to earn a 3-1 win Wednesday in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.

Recently on October 26 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Central DeWitt in a volleyball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

