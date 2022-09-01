Hemphill leads Wapello over Columbus in SEISC opener

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Wapello High School volleyball team started Southeast Iowa Super Conference play right where it left off.

The Arrows went undefeated in 2021 against SEISC North opponents en route to a conference title.

On Thursday in Columbus Junction, the Arrows rode 21 kills by junior outside hitter Emily Hemphill and 33 assists by junior setter Jacie Hoeg to a three-set win over the home Wildcats of Columbus Community (25-15, 25-21, 25-21).

"It feels really good," Hemphill said. "I'm really glad and relieved that we came out and got the first conference (win)."

Senior outside Quinn Veach added eight kills for the Arrows.

Wapello (7-7, 1-0 SEISC North) also had success serving. Senior Livia Fuller had five aces, Madelyn Lanz and Hemphill had two each, while Veach, Olyvia Malone and Hoeg each tallied one.

"We had some girls that haven't had a lot of varsity playing time," Veach said. "So there were definitely some nerves coming into the game, especially since this is one of our rivals. I think this win is going to help a lot of players' confidence."

Hemphill and Veach each went for seven digs, though Olyvia Malone, Wapello's senior libero, would register the match-high with 11.

"(Hemphill and Veach) have always been two players on the main court for me," said Wapello head coach Kenna Greiner. "I've always had faith in these girls. They are leaders on the court. They do what they're supposed to, and I can't ask for two better players right now.

"I think nerves get the better of a lot of girls in these early conference games. But once they relax and play their game, they're fine."

Columbus (1-6, 0-1 SEISC North) tried to extend the game beyond the third set with Wapello up just two at 9-7 after an ace by Wildcat senior outside Victoria Howell.

But after a Columbus kill attempt sailed out of bounds for a Wapello sideout, Hemphill would score on five straight kill attempts — all on Hoeg assists — before Lanz would add her ace to put the Arrows up 16-7.

"We just needed to calm our nerves," Hemphill said.

"It all starts with our passing," added Veach. "But it was loud here, too. Both student sections were great. I think they set the mood."

Columbus head coach Lori Beenen had to do some last-minute reshuffling of the lineup after sophomore hitter Lily Coil was in uniform but suffered a leg injury during warm-ups.

Coil started every match of the season until Thursday night after finishing her freshman season second on the team in kills with 113.

"(Lily) is our middle and plays all the way around," Beenen said. "So we had to re-write the lineup at the last minute. I wrote a new lineup quickly and told the girls we needed to adjust. I had three freshmen on the court at all times tonight."

Victoria Howell had the Wildcat kill high mark in 2021 with 176 and led Columbus in that area again against Wapello with seven.

Freshman middle hitter Kennedy Woepking added four kills to go with two digs and a block for the Wildcats in one of the best performances of her young career. Most of Howell and Woepking's scoring attacks came on assists by senior Sara Vela, who ended the game with 20 assists.

Sophomore Aracely Garza ended with four kills as well for the Wildcats.

Wildcat senior libero Isabelle Lagunas ended with nine digs to lead Columbus.

"Our freshmen/sophomore team won tonight, and our (junior varsity) followed suit," Beenen said. "We were really gunning for this, but Lily went down it kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit. The girls came back and didn't give up. They did a good job, considering we hadn't run that rotation this season.

"We'll see where Lily's at when she's checked out and know for sure if we have to really re-group or not. We'll have to wait and see."

Wapello 3, Columbus 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-21)

Kills -- Wapello (Emily Hemphill 21, Quinn Veach 8, Madelyn Lanz 2, Montana Boline 2, Livia Fuller, Olyvia Malone, Tyra Lanz); Columbus (Victoria Howell 8, Kennedy Woepking 4, Aracely Garza 4, Daniela Diaz, Audrey Hoback, Sara Vera). Assists -- Wapello (Jacie Hoeg 33, Veach); Columbus (Vela 20). Digs -- Wapello (Malone 11, Veach 7, Hemphill 7, Fuller 4, Tyra Lanz 3, Madelyn Lanz 2, Hoeg 2, Boline). Blocks -- Wapello (Hemphill, Veach); Columbus (Woepking). Aces -- Wapello (Fuller 5, Madelyn Lanz 2, Hemphill 2, Hoeg, Malone); Columbus (Miram Ruvalcaba 2, Howell 2, Vela, Woepking).

Records: Wapello 7-7, 1-0 SEISC North; Columbus 1-6, 0-1 SEISC North