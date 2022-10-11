Howard, River Queens sour Muskies' senior night

The Muscatine High School volleyball team wrestled momentum away from Clinton several times on Tuesday night. Still, the Muskies couldn't rally in the fifth set as the River Queens scored the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

Clinton won the first set only to have Muscatine take the next two and a 2-1 set lead. But, led by senior Makayla Howard, the River Queens stormed back and defeated the Muskies in the final two sets (25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-10) at Muscatine High School.

Muscatine led in the decisive fifth set, 9-5, when a side out gave the River Queens a point and serve to Howard, who notched three of her six aces during a rally that had Clinton surge out to a 13-9 lead and never look back.

Howard also ended with a match-high 16 kills. She also went for 14 digs and two blocks. Amelia Tubbs added 14 kills for the River Queens, Jordan Eggers had nine and Tess Ferguson had eight as senior setter Rylee Wisor went for 42 assists.

Howard's effort took her over 250 kills for the season.

"Makayla has the ability to take over games," said Clinton head coach Amber Griswold. "The momentum we carried over from Set 4 to Set 5 really helped settle us down and get our confidence where it needed to be."

With contributions from most of its eight seniors, Clinton put a damper on Muscatine's senior night.

The Muskies' senior class — Kyelia Salyars, Ella Schroeder and Marissa Swift — was pared down to two as Swift, Muscatine's starting middle hitter, wasn't able to return from an ankle injury.

"She got hurt on Saturday and wasn't at full speed," Lukavsky said. "So, we had to try something a little different."

Junior Brylee Seaman saw time in the middle with Morgan Freers in Swift's stead. Seaman turned in one of her best all-around matches with a team-high 11 kills to go with 17 digs, seven assists and two solo blocks (four block assists). She also was successful on 16 of 17 serve attempts.

Ella Schroeder went for nine Muskie kills and a team-best 22 digs, as junior setter Avery Schroeder had 32 assists and 18 digs.

After the sides split the first two sets, Muscatine took the lead in the third when a Hannah Jansen kill tied it at four, and Seaman would score on an ace to give the Muskies the lead before Jansen, and Annie Zillig would notch back-to-back kills.

Salyars would later put distance between the sides with two of her three aces in the set.

But Howard would go for five kills in the fourth and do most of her damage in the fifth behind the service line.

"Our girls have worked really hard at being dynamic at whatever we needed them to do," said Griswold. "It comes down to trusting (each other).

"We feel like we're peaking at the right time."

Muscatine is home on Thursday to conclude the regular season against Davenport Central. The Muskies open the Class 5A regionals at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Oct. 20.

"Clinton's a very good team," said Lukavsky. "Tonight was all about momentum. They got it in the fifth set. It was just back and forth all match. We lost the first set and came back. We kind of took over the second and third. Then it swung to them in the fourth, and it was anybody's game in the fifth. They went on a really good run, and we didn't have an answer.

"The postseason is going to be very difficult. So it was better for us to have a game like that than one where we just walked through it."

Clinton 25-19-19-25-15, Muscatine 23-25-25-16-10

Kills -- Clinton, Makayla Howard 16, Amelia Tubbs 14, Jordan Eggers 9, Tess Ferguson 8, Julia Suessmith 4, Rylee Wisor 3; Muscatine, Brylee Seaman 11, Hannah Jansen 8, Ella Schroeder 9, Annie Zillig 5, Morgan Freers 5, Avery Schroeder 4. Assists -- Clinton, Wisor 42, Ashtyn Dorhn 2; Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 32, Seaman 7. Blocks -- Clinton, Ferguson 3, Tubbs 3, Howard 2; Muscatine, Seaman 4, Zillig 2, Ella Schroeder. Digs -- Clinton, Ashtyn Dohrn 19, Eggers 19, Howard 14, Alex Tucker 13, Wisor 11, Avery Dohrn 11, Suessmith 7, Ferguson 7, Tubbs 5; Muscatine, Ella Schroeder 22, Brylee Seaman 17, Avery Schroeder 14, Ashleigh Ramser 13, Kyleia Salyars 8, Anna Bode 8, Zillig 6, Jansen 6. Aces -- Clinton, Howard 6, Ashyn Dohrn; Muscatine, Salyars 3, Seaman, Avery Schroeder, Ella Schroeder.

Records: Clinton 10-14, 5-4 MAC; Muscatine 14-11, 4-4 MAC