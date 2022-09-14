Muskies finish off Bulldogs in five sets for first MAC win

The Muscatine High School volleyball team stayed the course on Tuesday night, and it paid off.

While it wasn't pretty at times, Muscatine earned its first win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play by beating Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf in five sets at MHS, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 17-15.

The Muskies trailed early in every set but found ways to win sideouts and score when it counted.

Senior Ella Schroeder rallied MHS during a critical stretch in Set 2.

After the Muskies (6-4, 1-3 MAC) dropped the opening frame, the defensive specialist held serve for five straight points as Muscatine turned a 16-all tie into a 21-16 advantage en route to its first set win of the night.

"We've gone up against some great competition so far," said Muscatine first-year head coach Bailey Lukavsky. "It feels really good to come out and see the things we've been working on pay off.

"We missed around four serves in the second set, so the fact that we won that was huge."

Junior Hannah Jansen enjoyed a superb all-around game with 11 kills, 16 digs, two aces and a block.

Besides Jansen, junior setter Avery Schroeder finished with 34 assists, finding several different teammates for scores, most of them fellow juniors. That included Brylee Seaman, who finished with the team-high 13 kills, six from Annie Zillig and six combined by Morgan Freers and senior Marissa Swift.

"This is a great win for us. It's been a tough few matches for us (in the MAC) against teams at the top of the conference," Avery Schroeder said.

Swift was a presence in the middle on defense as well as she went for two blocks to go with a block assist.

"We struggled in the first set," Swift said. "We weren't getting to the places we wanted to. But I feel we did a lot better job of that toward the end. That last set was tough, but we really wanted it, and that showed.

"We're working together a lot more than we were at the beginning of the season. We're focusing on our passing and putting more attention at practice on the little things."

Avery Schroeder, Jansen, Seaman and Swift made huge plays in the decisive fifth set.

Jansen scored a kill to give Muscatine a sideout, where she took the serve and promptly scored on an ace to turn a 5-5 tie into a two-point Muskie lead.

Swift gave the Muskies the lead with a block that broke a 14-14 tie, and when MHS was down 15-14, Avery Schroeder ended a long volley by calling her own number and finding space in the back corner of the floor to put her team up 16-14 to set up match point.

"We didn't have our regular rotation for a game and were trying some different things," said Lukavsky. "In the first set, we had to talk about going deep, using certain zones, and we were missing them by just a couple of inches here or there. So we made some errors that were really close but made some adjustments, and those fell the next couple of sets."

Though Bett (7-8, 1-3 MAC) would add a point, it was ultimately for naught for the Bulldogs.

"That was so exciting," Avery Schroeder said. "It gets the whole team going when we get points. It's amazing when there's that much energy on the court."

Avery Schroeder would also lead the Muskies in digs with 21 and chip in four aces, as did senior libero Kyleia Salyars.

"This is a huge confidence boost," Lukavsky said. "It's just really great to see things pay off."

Bettendorf setters Ellie Erpelding and Delaney Yeggy combined for 52 assists. Erpelding, a went for 36 of them. Senior Brooke Magistrelli had a match-high 15 kills, freshman Lillie Petersen went for 11, and senior libero Olivia Wiley had 25 digs.

The Muskies will play in the Clinton Invitational on Saturday before returning to MAC play on Tues., Sept. 20, at Davenport North.

"We're just hoping we can keep this momentum going into our next few games," Avery Schroeder said. "I think we're getting better every game. We have a better flow and better rotations. Even in practice, we're developing more and more every day."

Muscatine 17-25-25-25-17-17, Bettendorf 25-22-20-25-15

Kills -- Muscatine, Brylee Seaman 13, Hannah Jansen 11, Annie Zillig 6, Marissa Swift 4, Avery Schroeder 4, Morgan Freers 2; Bettendorf, Brooke Magistrelli 15, Lillie Petersen 11, Chloe Bell 10, Adalyn Galbraith 9, Tessa Teagarden 7,, Olivia Glenn 3, Ellie Erpelding. Assists -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 34, Ella Schroeder 4, Kyleia Salayrs, Ashleigh Ramser; Bettendorf, Erpelding 36, Delaney Yeggy 16, Olivia Wiley. Blocks -- Muscatine, Swift 2, Zillig, Jansen; Bettendorf, Petersen 4, Galbraith 3, Teagarden. Digs -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 21, Jansen 16 Anna Bode 14, Ella Schroeder 13, Ashleigh Ramser 13, Kyleia Salyars 13, Seaman 4, Swift, Morgan Freers; Bettendorf, Olivia Wiley 25, Bell 16, Yeggy 10, Furness, 8, Erpelding 6, Petersen 5, Galbraith 4, Magistrelli. Aces -- Muscatine, Salyars 4, Avery Schroeder 4, Jansen 2; Bettendorf, Erpelding 2, Petersen 2, Faith Furness, Bell, Yeggy.

Records: Muscatine 6-4, 1-3 MAC; Bettendorf 7-8, 1-3 MAC