Lukavsky gets first two wins at MHS, Muskies sweep triangular

In sweeping a home triangular against Burlington and Mount Pleasant, the Muscatine High School volleyball team netted Bailey Lukavsky her first two wins as the Muskies' new head coach.

However, it didn't come without some drama Monday night at Muscatine High School, as the three teams kicked off the 2022 season.

After Muscatine sailed through its first match against Mount Pleasant, taking two straight sets, 25-14, 25-10. Burlington did its part in the middle match to set up a finale between 1-0 teams.

The Grayhounds needed three sets to slide by Mount Pleasant. The Panthers took the first, 25-23, but won the final two for the match win (25-15 and 15-9).

In the nightcap, Muscatine fell behind after Burlington took Set 1 by a 25-17 final but recovered to win by taking the final two sets, 25-21, 15-12.

"I think in the first set, we just came out a little off with our hitting," Lukavsky said. "And Burlington had just won a really exciting game, and they kind of rolled us at the beginning.

"I think we were a little nervous, a little shell-shocked. We were playing a little scared. So (during timeouts), I told them they needed to be more aggressive. We had to find a way to play smarter and tighten up mentally. In the first match, we really connected and were rolling. Burlington is a really good team that did some things that threw us off."

Though the Muskies (2-0) weren't nearly as clean against the Grayhounds (1-1), they found ways to score when it mattered.

"We had to use a lineup we haven't played before, but at the end of the day, they just went out and played volleyball," said the first-year Muskie coach. "It could've been very easy for them to kind of shut down a couple of times. We dug ourselves into holes we shouldn't have been in and were down 6-2, 7-2, but they tightened up and showed what they could do.

"That was fun to watch."

Setter Avery Schroeder kept Muscatine's attack flowing as the junior tallied 25 assists against Burlington on top of 17 in the opening win against Mount Pleasant (0-2).

Around Schroeder, the Muskies took turns scoring in bunches.

When Burlington was up 10-8 in the third set, Muskie junior outside hitter Brylee Seaman scored three consecutive points on a block, and two kills to put her side up, 11-10.

Seaman scored again to give Muscatine a big sideout to make it 13-11 as she went for 16 kills in total between the two matches.

Last season's team leader in kills, Hannah Jansen, finished with 14 to start her follow-up to last season's 194-kill effort as a sophomore.

"(When we were down against Burlington) we just tried to stay calm and push through," she said. "We just focused on getting one point at a time, getting sideouts and trying to go on runs when we held serve."

Jansen scored the match point for the Muskies on a big swing from the left side off an Avery Schroeder assist from the far side of the court.

Though there was some miscommunication expected the first time out, the back line held steady throughout as senior libero Kyleia Salyars went for double-digit digs in both matches. Salyars was joined by the likes of juniors Anna Bode and Ashleigh Ramser.

Ramser got the Muskies off to a torrid start by going for seven aces against Mount Pleasant. She added one more in the Muskies' finale.

Senior middle Marissa Swift and junior Annie Zillig also had moments for Muscatine. Swift went for three blocks against Burlington and five total while Zillig was thrust into a new position on the fly.

"I saw a lot of good things from our hitters," said Lukavsky. "Hannah, Brylee and Marissa were really getting behind balls. And Annie's our right side, but we lost our other middle, so she stepped right into a position she's never played and did a phenomenal job."

Muscatine starts its Mississippi Athletic Conference slate Tuesday night at home against Class 4A No. 10 North Scott.

The match against the Lancers kicks off an opening MAC slate that has the Muskies going against the conference's top four teams from last season.

After the Lancers, MHS gets third-ranked Pleasant Valley and eighth-ranked Bettendorf (both in 5A), sandwiched between 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption.

Muscatine will also host a Saturday tournament on Sept. 3, where Burlington will be back at MHS, and 3A third-ranked West Liberty will also be in attendance.

"We just want to go out and win as many games as possible and try to keep pace with everyone," said Jansen.