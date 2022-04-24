Lukavsky takes over Muskie volleyball program trending upward

When looking for teaching and coaching positions, Bailey Lukavsky had specific things in mind.

And Muscatine High School checked all of the boxes.

The new Muscatine volleyball coach, Lukavsky, grew up in Columbus Junction and went to church in Muscatine before ending up at West Branch High School, where she was one of three Bears to go for over 250 kills en route to the Class 2A state semifinals in 2015. Lukavsky and West Branch went the season prior, as well.

Last season, while Lukavsky was teaching English and head coach at East Union, Muscatine went 15-18 overall in its second season under Kara Russell.

When an English teaching job opened to go with the volleyball coaching position, Lukavsky jumped at the chance to apply at the urging of her parents, both of whom have or currently teach or coach in the Muscatine School District.

"As soon as (my dad, Josh) heard the volleyball position was open, he told me I should look into it," Lukavsky said. "He talked a lot about the dedication and work ethic of the athletes and said there is a lot of potential.

"But I knew it would be hard to coach a varsity team where I was not teaching. When the English position opened, it felt like it was meant to be ... I began coaching while I was playing and at the time, I did not think I would like it, but it is something I have come to truly love."

Despite placing fifth or worse in two seasons under Russell, the Muskies not only ended a seven-year regional final drought in Class 5A but made it back for a consecutive time this past fall.

"It's been an honor to coach these girls the past two years," said Russell, who has plans to get married over the summer. "There has been so much growth in the team and the program as a whole. I'm very excited to see the team's success continue in the future."

Lukavsky's East Union squad finished fifth in the Pride of Iowa Conference, going 8-17 and losing in the first round of the 1A postseason to Southeast Warren.

Not far removed from her playing career, Lukavsky values the give-and-take between player and coach.

"I have learned that players have valuable feedback," the incoming Muskie coach said. "As much as I can teach them, I can also learn that much from the players and communication.

"The importance of communication and playing as a unified team is extremely important to me."

It's been nearly four and a half decades since Muscatine has been to the state volleyball tournament and almost that long since the program has won the MAC. Still, with the modest postseason success brought under Russell and a group of sophomores that contributed heavily, there are things working in the Muskies' favor.

A MAC honorable mention as a sophomore, Hannah Jansen led the Muskies with 194 kills, doing so with an efficiency mark of .151. Classmates Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig also chipped in over 100 kills each.

However, the Muskies will have to replace some key pieces, mainly at setter, where senior Ashlyn McGinnis leaves with over 500 career assists. Muscatine will also graduate libero Grace Bode, among the MAC leaders in digs with 345.

The new head coach anticipates trying to match physical ability with game IQ.

"As a player, I was not very tall, so I had to learn how to play smarter," said Lukavsky. "Doing a lot of research on volleyball, strategy, and the game made me a much better player, and that is something I try to encourage athletes to do as well.

"Athletes who understand the game why they are told to do things in certain ways tend to have an enormous advantage. It allows them to make adjustments and take more control and leadership on the court."

Still, though, for Lukavsky, it goes back to matching her coaching with teaching.

"At the core of sports are the 'grand scheme' lessons," she said. "I always try to teach athletes about (the importance) of their mindset and how to overcome obstacles. I always encourage players to challenge themselves. One of the favorite things my dad always told me was to 'get comfortable being uncomfortable.' It is so important to become a lifelong learner and commit to continual growth.

"Whether on the court, in the classroom, in the workplace or somewhere else, you cannot experience growth if you do not challenge yourself."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0