Martin steps down as Muscatine volleyball coach

After an emotional start to 2020, Tim Martin didn't see volleyball as part of his immediate future.
Following three deaths in the family, along with the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty in the sports world, Martin decided to step down as Muscatine's head volleyball coach Monday to spend more time with his family.
"It just got to a point where I was not emotionally prepared for this season," Martin said. "The best thing I could think of was to step down and let somebody else step in because it's not fair to the program. If I'm not there completely, it's not fair to the program or the girls."
Martin had served as head coach since 2013, providing stability for a program that had three head coaches in a five-year span before Martin took the reins.
"We are very thankful for the leadership that Tim provided for our volleyball program," Muscatine athletic director Tom Ulses said in a statement on Twitter. "He cared a great deal about the girls in his program. We will begin the search for our next head coach immediately, and we will keep our Muskie Family informed on our progress."
Muscatine becomes the fourth school in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with an opening for a head volleyball coach, joining Bettendorf, Central DeWitt and Davenport Central.
Martin said the decision became pretty certain after his father passed away in March. Martin had previously served as an IGHSAU volleyball official and was a coach in Muscatine's Pearl City Volleyball Club. He didn't rule out being involved in the club scene in the future, but not right now.
"It was a difficult (decision) because I enjoyed coaching and I enjoy the game of volleyball. I had the conversations with my wife and my two daughters and the rest of my family," Martin said. "I felt I needed to be here more than I knew I was going to be in the next few months."
Last season, the Muskies were 6-18, falling to Iowa City Liberty in a regional semifinal. Martin's best season at Muscatine came in 2013, when the Muskies went 22-12, falling to Bettendorf in a regional final.
In seven seasons under Martin, the Muskies were 76-162.
"I feel I had it better than it was before, obviously the overall record will not prove that," he said. "We've had some good seasons, there's been a number of tremendous girls that have come through the program that I'm proud to say I was able to coach them and befriend them. ... That part of it I will miss. I feel like the program was in a steady state."
Muscatine graduates just four seniors from last year's team and returns three players who earned honorable mention all-conference honors in Rylie Moss, Madi Petersen and Kaylynn Salyars, giving the next coach a solid base with which to work.
"There's a lot of good kids that are coming back from last year and a good sophomore group coming in," Martin said. "Weigh the talent you have out there, be patient and see how it rolls out."
