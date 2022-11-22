Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Volleyball Team

First team

Brooklyn Buysse, setter

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 912 assists (9.1 per set), 118 kills (.505 efficiency), 226 digs, 11 blocks (9 solo), 32 aces (91.5% serve success)

Honors: Class 3A IGCA second team all-state, 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Buysse was fifth in assists in 3A. The Wartburg College commit ended career with 2,742 assists and was a two-time all-state selection.

Sophie Buysse, OH/DS

West Liberty, sophomore

Stats: 313 kills (3.1 per set on .254 efficiency), 18 assists, 325 digs, 11 blocks (6 solo), 38 aces (91.9% serve success)

Honors: Class 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Buysse was second in kills with the eighth-best kill efficiency and seventh in digs in the RVC South.

Emily Hemphill, OH/DS

Wapello, junior

Stats: 232 kills (2.8 per set on .218 efficiency), 277 digs, 13 blocks (9 solo), 56 aces (80.4% serve success)

Honors: Class 1A all-Southeast district, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division first team

Highlights: Hemphill was third in kills with the sixth-best kill efficiency, third in aces and fourth in digs in the SEISC North.

Jozalynn Zaiser, OH/MH

Wilton, senior

Stats: 202 kills (2.5 per set on .215 efficiency), 62 digs, 22 blocks (6 solo)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Zaiser was ninth in kills in the RVC South.

Ava Morrison, RSH

West Liberty, sophomore

Stats: 233 kills (2.3 per set on .306 efficiency), 61 digs, 8 blocks (4 solo)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Morrison was sixth in kills with the fifth-best kill efficiency in RVC South.

Brylee Seaman, OH/MH

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 223 kills (2.6 per set on .168 efficiency), 10 assists, 104 digs, 35 blocks (10 solo), 17 aces (92.9% serve success)

Honors: All-Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Seaman was eighth in kills in the MAC.

Monica Morales, libero

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 650 digs (6.5 per set), 91 assists, 10 kills (.145 efficiency), 35 aces (94.4% efficiency)

Honors: Class 3A IGCA second team all-state, 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Morales led Class 3A in total digs and was third among all classes. She finished career with 2,144 digs and was a two-time all-state selection.

Second team

Avery Schroeder, setter

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 599 assists (6.9 per set), 48 kills (.205 efficiency), 211 digs (2.4 per set), 13 blocks (4 solo), 41 aces (90.5% serve success)

Honors: All-Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Schroeder was third in assists, fifth in aces and 12th in digs in the MAC.

Hannah Jansen, OH

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 192 kills (2.2 per set on .206 efficiency), 157 digs, 7 aces (93.9% serve success)

Highlights: Jansen was 12th in kills in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Quinn Veach, OH/DS

Wapello, senior

Stats: 174 kills (2.1 per set on .127 efficiency), 223 digs, 5 blocks, 20 aces (85.9% serve success)

Honors: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team

Highlights: Veach was sixth in kills in the SEISC North.

Marissa Swift, MH

Muscatine, senior

Stats: 82 kills (1.1 per set on .128 efficiency), 43 blocks (20 solo), 19 digs,

Highlights: Swift was seventh in solo blocks and 14th in total blocks in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Katelyn Toft, MH/OH

Durant, sophomore

Stats: 126 kills (1.7 per set on .270 efficiency), 52 blocks (33 solo), 25 digs, 26 aces (86.6% serve success)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Toft was second in solo blocks, fourth in total blocks and seventh in total kills in the RVC South.

Kinsey Drake, OH

Wilton, sophomore

Stats: 227 kills (2.6 per set on 189 efficiency), 301 digs, 11 blocks (2 solo), 24 aces (95.1% serve success)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Drake was eighth in kills in the RVC South.

Taylor Drayfahl, libero

Wilton, senior

Stats: 402 digs (4.7 per set), 24 assists, 34 aces (92.3% serve success)

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Drayfahl was third in digs and tied for 12th in aces in the RVC South. She ended her career with 635 digs.

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman