Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Volleyball Team

First team

Brooklyn Buysse, setter

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 912 assists (9.1 per set), 118 kills (.505 efficiency), 226 digs, 11 blocks (9 solo), 32 aces (91.5% serve success)

Honors: Class 3A IGCA second team all-state, 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Buysse was fifth in assists in 3A. The Wartburg College commit ended career with 2,742 assists and was a two-time all-state selection.

Sophie Buysse, OH/DS

West Liberty, sophomore

Stats: 313 kills (3.1 per set on .254 efficiency), 18 assists, 325 digs, 11 blocks (6 solo), 38 aces (91.9% serve success)

Honors: Class 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Buysse was second in kills with the eighth-best kill efficiency and seventh in digs in the RVC South.

Emily Hemphill, OH/DS

Wapello, junior

Stats: 232 kills (2.8 per set on .218 efficiency), 277 digs, 13 blocks (9 solo), 56 aces (80.4% serve success)

Honors: Class 1A all-Southeast district, Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division first team

Highlights: Hemphill was third in kills with the sixth-best kill efficiency, third in aces and fourth in digs in the SEISC North.

Wapello's Emily Hemphill (3) scores the game-winning point for the Arrows against Columbus Community in Columbus Junction on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Jacie Hoeg had the assist on the kill as the Arrows won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference match in straight sets.

Jozalynn Zaiser, OH/MH

Wilton, senior

Stats: 202 kills (2.5 per set on .215 efficiency), 62 digs, 22 blocks (6 solo)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Zaiser was ninth in kills in the RVC South.

Ava Morrison, RSH

West Liberty, sophomore

Stats: 233 kills (2.3 per set on .306 efficiency), 61 digs, 8 blocks (4 solo)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Morrison was sixth in kills with the fifth-best kill efficiency in RVC South.

West Liberty's Ava Morrison scores on a kill off an assist by teammate Brooklyn Buysse during the Class 3A state quarterfinal against Sioux Central in Coralville. West Liberty lost the match in straight sets and ends the season with a record of 31-8.

Brylee Seaman, OH/MH

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 223 kills (2.6 per set on .168 efficiency), 10 assists, 104 digs, 35 blocks (10 solo), 17 aces (92.9% serve success)

Honors: All-Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Seaman was eighth in kills in the MAC.

Muscatine outside hitter Brylee Seaman scores the match-winning point off of an Avery Schroeder assist during the Muskies' straight-set win over Central DeWitt at MHS during the teams' Mississippi Athletic Conference match earlier this season.

Monica Morales, libero

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 650 digs (6.5 per set), 91 assists, 10 kills (.145 efficiency), 35 aces (94.4% efficiency)

Honors: Class 3A IGCA second team all-state, 3A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Morales led Class 3A in total digs and was third among all classes. She finished career with 2,144 digs and was a two-time all-state selection.

Second team

Avery Schroeder, setter

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 599 assists (6.9 per set), 48 kills (.205 efficiency), 211 digs (2.4 per set), 13 blocks (4 solo), 41 aces (90.5% serve success)

Honors: All-Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Schroeder was third in assists, fifth in aces and 12th in digs in the MAC.

Hannah Jansen, OH

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 192 kills (2.2 per set on .206 efficiency), 157 digs, 7 aces (93.9% serve success)

Highlights: Jansen was 12th in kills in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Muscatine's Hannah Jansen scores on a kill off of an assist by Avery Schroeder during a Mississippi Athletic Confernce match at Muscatine High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Quinn Veach, OH/DS

Wapello, senior

Stats: 174 kills (2.1 per set on .127 efficiency), 223 digs, 5 blocks, 20 aces (85.9% serve success)

Honors: Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division second team

Highlights: Veach was sixth in kills in the SEISC North.

Marissa Swift, MH

Muscatine, senior

Stats: 82 kills (1.1 per set on .128 efficiency), 43 blocks (20 solo), 19 digs, 

Highlights: Swift was seventh in solo blocks and 14th in total blocks in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Muscatatine's Marissa Swift scores on a kill for match point during a Mississippi Athletic Conference match against Davenport Central at Muscatine High School on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2022. 

Katelyn Toft, MH/OH

Durant, sophomore

Stats: 126 kills (1.7 per set on .270 efficiency), 52 blocks (33 solo), 25 digs, 26 aces (86.6% serve success)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference South Division second team

Highlights: Toft was second in solo blocks, fourth in total blocks and seventh in total kills in the RVC South.

Kinsey Drake, OH

Wilton, sophomore

Stats: 227 kills (2.6 per set on 189 efficiency), 301 digs, 11 blocks (2 solo), 24 aces (95.1% serve success)

Honors: All-River Valley Conference honorable mention

Highlights: Drake was eighth in kills in the RVC South.

Wilton's Kinsey Drake records a kill during the Beavers' Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal at Wilton High School this season. The Beavers beat Durant in straight sets to move onto the semifinals.

Taylor Drayfahl, libero

Wilton, senior

Stats: 402 digs (4.7 per set), 24 assists, 34 aces (92.3% serve success)

Honors: Class 2A all-Southeast district, River Valley Conference South Division first team

Highlights: Drayfahl was third in digs and tied for 12th in aces in the RVC South. She ended her career with 635 digs.

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

