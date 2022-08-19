Muskie volleyball looking for breakthrough in 2022

After a number of Muscatine High School multi-sport athletes put their abilities on display by getting the softball and girls soccer teams to the state tournament, an intriguing blend of both will try and spur a breakthrough for Muskie volleyball.

In the past two seasons under Kara Russell, the Muskies have experienced as much postseason success as the program has since its lone state tournament appearance in 1978.

Muscatine will be tested early, especially in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, where the team has struggled.

Though the Muskies were just a match away from the Class 5A state tournament in each of the past two seasons, the MAC has proven to be talented and deep as MHS finished eighth last season, going 15-18 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

The Muskies’ first four conference games this season are against the league’s top four teams from last season. That starts Tuesday at MHS with a match lined up versus North Scott.

Before then, however, first-year head coach Bailey Lukavsky will lead the Muskies in a home triangular Monday night against Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

Coming from a 1A East Union program in southwest Iowa, Lukavsky likes having the numbers that Muscatine provides.

“The other day, we talked about goals and wanting to push ourselves into the top half of the conference,” the first-year coach said. “But we also want to take it step by step. We have a tough first few games coming at us. But we want to learn from it and improve.

“It’s definitely been a big change coming to a bigger school. But the number of girls we saw out program-wide has been great. A lot of girls return, especially in the junior class. That gives us a nice balance and they’ve been willing to come in and compete every day, and they’re fun to be around.”

In Russell’s first season, Muscatine ended a six-year regional final drought. The team made it that far again in 2021, though top-seeded Iowa City Liberty flexed its muscle in the match, sweeping three sets.

“We want everyone to stay hungry and don’t want to be content getting to the regional final every year,” Lukavsky said.

Hannah Jansen was a revelation and established herself as one of Muscatine's best multi-sport athletes. Before capping her sophomore athletic year off by scoring one of the most important goals in the soccer team’s march to state — the lone goal in a 1-0 regional final win over Linn-Mar — Jansen was exceptional on the volleyball court.

Her 191 kills were a team-high in 2021 and landed her a MAC honorable mention nod. She also added 260 digs, which ranked third on the club, as well as 16 aces on a serve success rate of 97.8%, a number that led the MAC.

There are also holes left by graduation.

Setter Ashlyn McGinnis is now playing at the University of Dubuque after going for 543 assists as a senior. The Muskies also lost Grace Bode, whose 345 digs ranked in the top five in the MAC, along with Bree Seaman, Meadow Freers and others.

Coincidentally, filling those voids may fall on some of those players' younger siblings. Except for McGinnis, whose setter role will likely be filled by junior Avery Schroeder, and maybe others, including her older sister Ella Schroeder, a senior.

“One thing we’ve talked a lot about is getting out of our comfort zone, getting comfortable with being made uncomfortable,” Lukavsky said. “We want to establish a culture that has a high standard of effort and respect. And we want to hold each other accountable.

“This past year has been great for the girls here. We want them to keep that kind of energy for volleyball and have that mindset that they can win. That’s huge when this program hasn’t been as successful. Carrying that over to other sports can be beneficial.”

Avery Schroeder has ended the past two athletic seasons at state. In the spring, she qualified for the 4A state track and field meet in the 100 and 200 meters. She then went on to help the softball team to a third-place finish at 5A as an outfielder.

Whether it's one of the Schroeders or someone else, the Muskies should have options up front. Though the group isn’t the most physically imposing, they’ve shown an ability to get it done at the net.

“(Coach Lukavsky) has pushed us and made us want to work for what we want,” said senior middle hitter Marissa Swift, the team's tallest player at 6-feet. “We’ve pushed ourselves more than we have in the past.”

Juniors Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig contributed over 100 kills each as sophomores. Seaman, who was also the starting shortstop for the softball team, registered 120 kills in 2021 with an impressive efficiency rate of .267, a team best.

“We want other teams to think we’re scrappy and never give up on a point,” Avery Schroeder said. “We obviously don’t have as much height as some other teams do, but hopefully we show our hustle and work hard.”

Junior Morgan Freers also saw some varsity time in 2021.

Despite the loss of Grace Bode, the back line should be formidable with the return of senior Kyleia Salyars in addition to juniors Ashleigh Ramser and Anna Bode.

While Anna Bode may be a key piece in her first varsity volleyball season, she got a taste of the big stage as a starting defender on the soccer team while Salyars and Ramser both played softball over the summer and bring back a combined 189 digs and 11 aces.

“I like how our team has been working together so far,” said Salyars, who is coming off a first team all-MAC softball season. “Having played on the softball team that was so successful, it just gives me more drive to want more in other sports. So I’m coming into this volleyball season wanting to win because that’s what we’ve gotten used to.

“Having that mentality helps drive me and drive the team toward having that attitude to go out and think we can win every game. (The coaching staff) reminds us that the difference between good and great is sometimes that the great teams don’t let you know what they’re going to do next. And I feel like we can do that, keep the other team guessing, and that will help us a lot.”