Muskies can't survive Prairie in season-ending loss

CEDAR RAPIDS — What began as a promising start to the Muscatine High School volleyball team’s Class 5A regional semifinal Thursday night closed with the end of the Muskies’ season.

Muscatine took the court at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School and shot out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but that soon dissipated, and the Muskies spent the majority of match playing from behind as the Hawks closed out a 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 win to advance.

Muscatine’s season ends with a 17-13 record. Though only two wins better than last year and falling short of the regional final for the first time in three years, it was the Muskies’ best season by winning percentage since 2013.

“It’s hard to lose,” first-year Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky said. “But looking at what we have coming back, it’ll be a good core group to work with.

“This is a good push for them not to let this happen again.”

And while the Muskies will lose quality players in the senior class, there’s a lot for MHS to be optimistic about going forward after finishing in a tie for fourth in the competitive Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“It’s bittersweet,” said senior Ella Schroeder, who led the Muskies in digs with seven in her final match for MHS. “I’m happy that we got the program back on track. I’m looking forward to seeing what the younger kids can do in the future.

“We have a tight group here that works well together. I’m just happy to have been a part of it.”

Coincidentally, a subpar visit to Prairie earlier in the season may have turned the tide for Muscatine.

Heading into a Hawks-hosted weekend tournament earlier in the month, Muscatine had won six of seven matches and was ranked 10th, with the release of the regional pairings coming in the days after.

The Muskies’ 1-4 showing, including a loss to Prairie, not only took the team out of the rankings but may have cost MHS a home semifinal.

Regardless, the Muskies pounced early with three kills from junior Hannah Jansen and one each from Brylee Seaman and senior Marissa Swift to move out in front 7-1 in Set 1.

After Prairie won a side out, sophomore setter Taylor Ray scored the first of her match-best three aces, and the Hawks (14-21) would work back in it to tie it at 10.

Then things went from bad to worse for Muscatine as Prairie not only took a one-point lead on a McKenna Murray kill, but Seaman stayed down on the court and needed help up for the Muskies.

Already with momentum, Prairie pounced on a depleted Muskie squad.

“That was a huge momentum change,” Lukavsky said. “We switched our lineup a bit and practiced all week with that and being conscious about our strengths and weaknesses.

“But that was a big loss for us mentally, and it showed in the second set.”

To her credit, Seaman would return in the second set and gut out a five-kill effort.

But the flow between junior setter Avery Schroeder and Seman, Jansen, Swift and Annie Zillig wasn’t the same after the early run.

Schroeder finished the match with 18 assists, leaving her with 599 for the season and 605 for her career. She also registered an ace.

Jansen led the team in kills for the match with 13 and had four digs. Seaman’s five kills means she ends her junior campaign with 223 and the team high. Jansen finished close behind and notched north of 190 kills for the second consecutive season after leading the Muskies as a sophomore with 194.

Senior Kyleia Salayrs led a last-ditch effort for the Muskies to get back in it.

Salyars closed her career with both of her aces in the third to give Muscatine an 8-7 lead in Set 3. The Muskies would hold a two-point advantage shortly after, but like the first two sets, the Hawks proved to be too much.

“We got on a run in the third,” Lukavsky said. “We kind of started to figure things out again in the third, but (Prairie) also had some momentum and it was a good, loud crowd.

“It was a lot to try and overcome.”

Ray had 29 assists in the Hawks’ victory. She also registered three of her team’s seven aces. Jacey Miller led Prairie in kills with 14, while Murray and Ryann Decker combined for 14 more.

“I hate to lose my seniors,” Lukavsky said. “They’ve been awesome. It’s sad, but they’ve given a lot to this program. And the girls feel now what they don’t want to feel next year.

“There’s been a lot I’ve learned this first year as coach. And a lot I look forward to doing in the offseason. I wasn’t here until June, coming in as a new coach. The girls didn’t know me. That’s when a lot of growth happens. So it’s nice to know I’ll be here and get to know the younger kids in the program as well.”

Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-25-25, Muscatine 20-13-18

Kills -- CRP, Jacie Miller 14, McKenna Murray 7, Ryann Decker 7, Carly Wazac 5, Addie Netolicky 4; Muscatine, Hannah Jansen 13, Brylee Seaman 5, Marissa Swift, Morgan Freers, Annie Zillig. Assists -- CRP, Taylor Ray 29; Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 18. Blocks -- CRP, Murray 2, Decker; Muscatine, Freers, Jansen. Digs -- CRP, Maggie Lueck 15, Ella Beach 10, Olivia Benson 8, Decker 7; Muscatine, Ella Schroeder 7, Avery Schroeder 5, Anna Bode 4, Jansen 4, Kyleia Salyars 3. Aces -- Ray 3, Murray 2, Miller, Lueck; Muscatine Salyars 2, Avery Schroeder, Ramser.

Records: Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-21; Muscatine 17-13 (final)