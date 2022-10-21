Muskies can't survive Prairie in season-ending loss

CEDAR RAPIDS — What began as a promising start to the Muscatine High School volleyball team’s Class 5A regional semifinal closed with the end of the Muskies’ season.

Muscatine took the court at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School on Thursday evening and shot out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but that soon dissipated and the Muskies spent much the remainder of the Region 4 semifinal playing from behind as the Hawks closed out the 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 contest to advance.

Muscatine’s season ends with a 17-13 record. Though only two wins better than in 2021 and falling short of the regional final for the first time in three years, it was the Muskies’ best season by winning percentage since 2013.

“It’s hard to lose,” said first-year Muscatine coach Bailey Lukavsky. “But looking at what we have coming back, it’ll be a good core group to work with.

“This is a good push for them not to let this happen again.”

And while the Muskies will lose quality players in the senior class, there’s a lot for MHS to be optimistic about going forward after finishing in a tie for fourth in the competitive Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“It’s bittersweet,” said senior Ella Schroeder, who led the Muskies in digs with seven in her final match for MHS. “I’m happy that we got the program back on track. I’m looking forward to seeing what the younger kids can do in the future.

“We have a tight group here that works well together. I’m just happy to have been a part of it.”

Coincidentally, a subpar visit to Prairie earlier in the season may have turned the tide for Muscatine.

Heading into a Hawks-hosted weekend tournament earlier in the month, Muscatine was the winner in six of seven matches and ranked 10th, with the release of the playoff pairings coming in the days after. The Muskies’ 1-4 showing, including a loss to Prairie, not only took the team out of the rankings but may have cost MHS a home semifinal.

Regardless, the Muskies pounced early with three kills from junior Hannah Jansen and one each from Brylee Seaman and senior Marissa Swift to move in front 7-1 in Set 1.

After Prairie won a side out, sophomore setter Taylor Ray scored the first of her match-best three aces, and the Hawks (14-21) worked back to a tie at 10.

Then things went from bad to worse for Muscatine as Prairie not only took a one-point lead on a McKenna Murray kill, but Seaman fell to the court and needed help up for the Muskies.

Already with momentum, Prairie pounced on a depleted Muskie squad.

“That was a huge momentum change,” Lukavsky said. “We switched our lineup a bit and practiced all week with that and being conscious about our strengths and weaknesses.

“But that was a big loss for us mentally, and it showed in the second set.”

Seaman returned in the second set and gutted out a five-kill effort.

But the flow between junior setter Avery Schroeder and Seman, Jansen, Swift and Annie Zillig wasn’t the same after the early run.

Schroeder finished the match with 18 assists, leaving her with 599 for the season and 605 for her career. She also registered an ace.

Jansen led the team in kills with 13 and had four digs. Seaman’s five kills mean she ends her junior campaign with 223 and the team high. Jansen finished close behind and notched north of 190 kills for the second consecutive season after leading the Muskies as a sophomore with 194.

Senior Kyleia Salyars led a last-ditch effort for the Muskies to get back in it.

Salyars closed her career with both of her two aces in the third set to give Muscatine an 8-7 lead. The Muskies held a two-point advantage shortly after, but like the first two sets, the Hawks proved to be too much.

“We got on a run in the third,” Lukavsky said. “We kind of started to figure things out again in the third, but (Prairie) also had some momentum and it was a good, loud crowd.

“It was a lot to try and overcome.”

Ray had 29 assists in the Hawks’ victory. She also registered three of her team’s seven aces. Jacey Miller led Prairie in kills with 14, while McKenna Murray and Ryann Decker combined for 14 more.

“I hate to lose my seniors,” said Lukavsky. “They’ve been awesome. It’s sad, but they’ve given a lot to this program. And the girls feel now what they don’t want to feel next year.

“There’s been a lot I’ve learned this first year as coach. And a lot I look forward to doing in the offseason. I wasn’t here until June, coming in as a new coach. The girls didn’t know me. That’s when a lot of growth happens. So it’s nice to know I’ll be here and get to know the younger kids in the program as well.”