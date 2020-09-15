Muskies fail to hold leads versus Knights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Assumption’s Emma Schubert recorded her 500th career kill against Muscatine on Tuesday night but it was Schubert’s work at the service line that jump-started the Knights at key moments.

Assumption trailed in sets one and three to the visiting Muskies but both times Schubert helped her team rally as the hosts held off a strong effort from Muscatine, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

Assumption (7-0) improved to 4-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while Muscatine (6-4) dropped to 2-2 in conference.

The Muskies led in each of the three sets. Muscatine took advantage of some erratic Assumption hitting and led 13-10 in the first set. Emma Schubert stepped up and served eight straight points, including a pair of aces, to give the hosts an 18-13 lead. Emma also had three kills down the stretch to help Assumption snag the first set.

Mucatine held a 7-4 lead in the second set as well before the Knights took control.

Muscatine continued to fight and again led 11-9 in the third set when Emma Schubert was back on the service line again. She kept the Muskies off-balance with six straight points to give Assumption a 15-11 lead before the streak was broken. The Muskies did not go away but the match was not tied again.