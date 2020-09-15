Muskies fail to hold leads versus Knights

Davenport Assumption’s Emma Schubert recorded her 500th career kill against Muscatine on Tuesday night but it was Schubert’s work at the service line that jump-started the Knights at key moments.
Assumption trailed in sets one and three to the visiting Muskies but both times Schubert helped her team rally as the hosts held off a strong effort from Muscatine, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.
Assumption (7-0) improved to 4-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while Muscatine (6-4) dropped to 2-2 in conference.
The Muskies led in each of the three sets. Muscatine took advantage of some erratic Assumption hitting and led 13-10 in the first set. Emma Schubert stepped up and served eight straight points, including a pair of aces, to give the hosts an 18-13 lead. Emma also had three kills down the stretch to help Assumption snag the first set.
Mucatine held a 7-4 lead in the second set as well before the Knights took control.
Muscatine continued to fight and again led 11-9 in the third set when Emma Schubert was back on the service line again. She kept the Muskies off-balance with six straight points to give Assumption a 15-11 lead before the streak was broken. The Muskies did not go away but the match was not tied again.
Meadow Freers had four blocks and four kills for Muscatine. Madison Petersen had five kills for the visitors. Malia Washington-Cook had four kills for the Muskies while Olivia Harmon added three kills.
Kaylynn Salyars had 15 assists and four aces while Rylie Moss (11 digs), Aricka Ramser (five digs) and Kyleia Salyars (four digs) led the defensive effort for Muscatine.
Maggie Johnson and AJ Schubert led the Knights with nine kills each.
The Muskies had battled two of the conference favorites in their last two conference matches in the Knights and Pleasant Valley last week. Despite not winning a set in those matches, Muscatine coach Kara Russell said she likes how her team has not backed down.
“I thought we fought really hard, especially that last set,” Russell said. “Playing teams like (Assumption/PV), I know that we can fight with them and take a set from them. That just teaches us what we need to work on. I like playing matches like this because it makes them want to push harder and get better.”
