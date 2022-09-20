Muskies fend off Wildcats for straight-set road MAC victory

DAVENPORT — The Class 5A No. 13 Muscatine High School volleyball team saw Avery Schroeder go over 300 assists for the season in its road Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport North on Tuesday night.

Schroeder went for a match-best 19 assists in the Muskies’ resilient three-set win over North (25-23, 26-24, 25-12). The junior setter stands at 309 helpers for the season.

Muscatine (10-5, 2-3 MAC) held off several runs by the Wildcats through the first two sets but proved to be too much in the lopsided finale.

“It’s a nice feeling (to be ranked),” said Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky of the team’s first state ranking in 5A in nearly two years. “We talked about it when the rankings came. We had a hard start to our season. All five of our losses are to top 10 teams.

“There are two sides to it, though. Being ranked does put a target on you, and other teams make you work harder. But it is nice for the girls to see something coming to fruition.”

North (3-10, 2-3 MAC) led 12-11 in the second set and would force ties at 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24 before a Wildcat net violation would end it in favor of the road team.

Although the Muskie setter led the match in assists, she was plenty busy elsewhere in leading the team in digs with 17 and chipping in three kills and half of the team’s four aces.

Seniors Kyleia Salyars and Ella Schroeder had one ace apiece and combined for 12 digs and three assists.

“I feel like in the first two sets, we were just sort of feeling it out and seeing what (North) had,” said the libero Salyars, who leads the Muskies in digs this season with 105. “We haven’t seen them this season. But by the third game, I think we just had the confidence to go out there and shut them down.”

Junior outside hitters Brylee Seaman and Hannah Jansen shared the Muscatine team-high in kills with seven apiece. Annie Zillig added five, Morgan Freers three, and senior middle hitter Marissa Swift went for two. Swift and Freers also tallied solo blocks and Zillig two block assists.

“We knew going in tonight was going to be a tough match against a tough team,” said the first-year Muskie head coach. “We couldn’t find a flow early and traded runs or go point for point.

“So it was really nice to see how we came out in the third set and took care of business. We picked up steam and played a lot tougher and smarter in the third set. It was a lot cleaner.”

During the Muskies’ tournament at Clinton over the weekend, Seaman went over 100 kills for the season, and with Tuesday night’s performance in the bag, she leads MHS in 2022 with 111. Jansen went over 100 kills on the year and is second on the squad (103). She is at 297 for her career.

North’s junior Addison Miller led the match in kills with nine, and sophomore libero Zelly Muhmmad went for 19 digs. Senior setter Kamryn Becker had 13 assists.

Junior Hope Clark got North off to a superb start with four of her five aces coming early in Set 1 as the Wildcats led 8-7.

Muscatine responded with two Seaman kills and both Avery Schroeder aces as part of an effort to score nine of the 14 points and go on to the win.

The Muskies’ season continues next Tuesday at MHS with a MAC contest against Central DeWitt, which Muscatine beat this past weekend in three sets at the Clinton Invitational. MHS beat 2A No. 12 Wilton as well as Cedar Rapids Jefferson, but fell to 3A eighth-ranked Solon.

“We got a lot of our toughest (MAC) matches out of the way early, over the first four weeks of the season,” Salyars said. “Now that those are out of the way, we have a lot more confidence to go in and think we can win.”

Muscatine 25-26-24, Davenport North 23-24-12

Kills -- Muscatine, Brylee Seaman 7, Hannah Jansen 7, Annie Zillig 5, Avery Schroeder 3, Morgan Freers 3, Marissa Swift 2; North, Addison Miller 9, Chloe Baez 3, Molly Kemp 3, Victoria Carter 2, Ava Vinger, Jayla Davis, Grace Kemp, Hope Clark. Assists -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 19, Ella Schroeder 2, Anna Bode, Kyleia Salyars; North, Kamryn Becker 13, Hope Clark 6, Zelly Muhammad 2. Blocks -- Muscatine, Swift, Freers, Zillig; North, Carter. Digs -- Muscatine Avery Schroeder 17, Jansen 10, Kyleia Salyars 7, Ella Schroeder 5, Ashleigh Ramser 5, Seaman 2, Swift, Zillig; North, Muhammad 19, Molly Kemp 11, Miller 11, Carter 8, Becker 8, Clark 4. Aces -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 2, Ella Schroeder, Salayrs; North, Clark 5, Miller.

Records: Muscatine 10-5, 2-3 MAC; North 3-9, 2-3 MAC