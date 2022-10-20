Muskies hoping to play spoiler, keep win streak against West alive

Though it's Week 9 in Class 5A, the Muscatine High School football team is approaching Friday night like it’s the playoffs.

A win for Muscatine would certainly be a positive note for the Muskies to end the season on, but qualifying for the postseason is probably out of the question for the 3-5 squad.

However, if it’s not possible for the Muskies to extend their season with a win, the squad can certainly do a lot to extinguish Davenport West’s hopes of moving on.

"We're treating it as our playoff game," said Muskies coach D.J. Hawkins. "It's been since 2009 since West has beaten Muscatine. So we want to keep that going on top of sending the seniors out the right way.

"We want to try and keep them out. It's probably a must-win for them in order to get into the playoffs, so it is nice to have a Week 9 game with so much on the line."

And that’s motivation enough for Muscatine heading into the contest at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Kickoff is slated for 7:15, following the conclusion of the freshman/sophomore game.

Even without a playoff push to look forward to, it’s been a memorable season for the Muskies.

Junior running back Ty Cozad set multiple MHS school records, some several times over.

With the regular season concluded for all levels below 3A and one week left in 4A and 5A, Cozad ranks third in the state (all classes) in rushing yards with 1,864. Ahead of him is Michael Turner of Class A’s Tri-Center, with 2,023, and Nolan DeLong of Durant in 1A (1,917).

"The stakes are high," Cozad said. "We want to knock them out of the playoffs and go out with a win. We just have to play.

"Worrying about records during the game is asking to lose. We just have to go out and play. It feels good to have had the year I've had. But I couldn't have done it without my teammates and all the time we put in over the summer. The year started off kind of shaky, but we've improved almost every week."

From here on out, every yard, every touchdown will extend program records set by the junior. He also owns the single-game rushing record (454) and has the most rushing touchdowns in a game at five, which he’s done twice in 2022.

The Muskies are also playing with a heavy heart as junior Nathan Bovenkamp recently lost his father. He has been practicing with the team and is set on playing the final game with his teammates.

So there won’t be any secret as to who Davenport West (6-2) will be keying on as the Falcons try to claw their way into the playoffs.

"We feel like we maybe gave up a game or two we shouldn't have," Hawkins said. "So if things would've broken right, we feel like we could've been in the playoff hunt."

Offensively, West is led by Brady Hansen, who has over 930 passing yards on 145 attempts (64 completions) and over 400 rushing yards with 20 offensive touchdowns with three interceptions thrown.

Leading the effort to stop Hansen and the Falcons for Muscatine will be junior Gavin Brookhart, who leads the Muskies in tackles with 27 ½, along with senior Daniel Adams and junior Aiden Lopez, who each have over 20 tackles.

With postseason spots going to the top 16 teams in 5A by RPI score, West enters the regular season finale with a score of 0.5399, which is 17th. (RPI factors in record, opponents’ record, and the record of a team’s opponent's opponents.)

Though out of the playoff picture, the RPI score and ranking suggest another big leap for the Muscatine program.

"Of course the seniors would like to go out with a win," said senior quarterback Landon Battey. "But we also want to set the players coming back with a better future. It feels a lot better than last year and turn the program around this year."

Last season, the 1-8 Muskies ended with an RPI score of 0.3615, which put them 31st among 36 schools in 5A. This season, Muscatine’s score of 0.4587 is 23rd.

"For all the losing we did last season and changed the offense this season, we did a lot of good things this year," said Hawkins. "We really would've benefitted from a back-loaded schedule than a front-loaded one, but we played tough teams, regardless."

"We just have to finish strong in order to keep moving forward," said Muscatine assistant coach Duane Williams. "If the seniors and everyone else doesn't play like it's their last game, it's harder for the younger kids to build off of what we've built."