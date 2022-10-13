Muskies outlast Blue Devils in MAC finale

While the seniors on the Muscatine High School volleyball team wanted to enjoy the experience of their last home match, it may have lasted longer than they anticipated.

In the end, however, the Muskies captured a five-set Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Central at MHS (25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-7).

"It was a lot of back and forth," said Muscatine first-year head coach Bailey Lukavsky. "Those second and fourth sets, we just struggled to get anything going. One of our conversations was about finding ways to get it done.

"A lot of it was mental. We just toughen up mentally."

The victory pushes Muscatine's final regular season record to 17-12 and 5-4 in the MAC. It's just the second time MHS has finished over .500 in the MAC since going 7-2 in league play in 2013.

"It was a little bittersweet (playing at home for the last time," said senior Ella Schroeder, who had 12 digs, two aces and a kill in the win. "But we know regionals are coming up, so we're more focused on that and looking forward."

"We have a lot to look forward to, so I feel like that factored into it," said senior libero Kyleia Salyars.

The Muskies finish the season in a three-way tie for fourth in the MAC, along with Bettendorf and Clinton. Class 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley solidified a solo conference title with a straight-set win over Central DeWitt.

In the preseason coaches' poll, Muscatine was picked to finish seventh in the 10-team league.

Muscatine's Avery Schroeder was recognized before the match against Central for reaching 500 assists this season during the last Muskie match on Tuesday. The junior setter added 33 in her most recent outing, plus a match-high five ace serves to go with 10 digs and three kills.

"This is really Avery's first year on varsity," said Lukavsky. "So to see where she's come from and where she was at to start the year up until now has been awesome. And I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do in the future."

Outside hitter Hannah Jansen and right side Annie Zillig each went for double digit kills with 10 each as the junior duo led the Muskie attack.

Senior middle hitter Marissa Swift returned to the court after missing time with an ankle injury to go for nine kills, one solo block and three block assists.

"It was nice for her to get back out there," said Lukavsky.

"It was a little scary going back out there and not knowing if I was going to hurt it again or not," said Swift, who had the kill for match point. "But I was definitely happy to be out there for my team."

Muskie junior Brylee Seaman had 18 digs while also chipping in seven kills, two aces and a block.

Seaman is the Muskie kill leader through the end of the regular season with 215. The junior has been a much more active contributor to the MHS defense as of late, though, on top of seeing some time in the middle in Swift's absence.

Prior to Tuesday's five-set loss to Clinton, Seaman had 68 digs for 2022. But after going for 17 against the River Queens and leading Thursday's match in digs, she's went for 35 digs in two matches this week.

After Muscatine took a 2-1 set advantage, Central rebounded with a flurry of points in the fourth set that saw the Blue Devils up 21-9 at one point.

"We just needed to get our heads back in it and buckle down," Ella Schroeder said. "We knew we were better than how we were playing."

Senior Delaney Graves finished with a match-high 14 kills for Central (4-12, 2-7 MAC), and sophomore Stella Smith added 13 as junior setter Jillian Darland went for 35 assists. Graves also led the Blue Devils in digs (17), aces (four) and shared the team-high in blocks with Morgan Ferris as they combined for eight.

One of Graves' blocks brought Central to within two of Muscatine in the final set at 5-3, but the Muskies would run away with it from there.

Jansen would go for three kills from that point on and add a service rally that took her team up to match point before Swift drove down the winner.

The Muskies will head to Cedar Rapids Prairie for the second round of the Class 5A regional tournament. That match is on Oct. 20.

"It was nice to see that, after Tuesday's fifth set (against Clinton), we weren't scared and didn't shut down," Lukavsky said. "We really attacked.

"It's been a crazy year. It's felt like we haven't been able to have the same lineup more than once or twice in a row. But they've done a nice job adjusting."

Muscatine 25-23-13-25-15, Davenport Central 14-25-17-25-7

Kills -- Muscatine, Hannah Jansen 10, Annie Zillig 10, Marissa Swift 9, Brylee Seaman 7, Avery Schroeder 3; DC, Delaney Graves 14, Stella Smith 13, Kate Ebeling 4, Emma Hendershott 3. Assists -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 33; DC Jillian Darland 35. Blocks -- Muscatine, Seaman 3, Swift 2, Avery Schroeder; DC, Graves 4, Morgan Ferris 4. Digs -- Muscatine, Seaman 18, Ella Schroeder 12, Jansen 9, Ashleigh Ramser 8, Anna Bode 7; DC, Graves 17, Helana Flores 11, Ella Skolrood 10. Aces -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 5, Ella Schroeder 2, Bode 2, Seaman 2, Jansen; DC Addy Miguel 4, Darland 2, Stella Smith 2.

Records: Muscatine 16-12, 5-4 MAC; Davenport Central 4-12, 2-7 MAC