Muskies' Schroeder, Seaman HMs on MAC's all-conference squad

Muscatine High School volleyball players Avery Schroeder and Brylee Seaman were both honorable mention all-conference selections in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The team was released on Tuesday, and Schroeder and Seaman, both juniors, represented the Muskies.

Schroeder finished the season with 599 assists and was fourth within the MAC in assists per set at a tick under seven. She also led the team in ace serves with 41 with a success rate on serves of over 90% and had 48 kills on .205 efficiency. With 337 serve attempts and 305 successful tries, Schroeder ranked in the MAC's top five in both categories.

Seaman led the team in kills 223 kills with an efficiency of .168. She also added over 100 digs, 35 blocks and 17 aces with a 93% serve success rate. Seaman and teammate Hannah Jansen both ranked in the top five in kill attempts in the MAC, with the honorable mention pick averaging eight kill atttempts per set.

With several MAC teams still playing at state, Seaman's 697 kill attempts stands as third-most in the conference. Jansen's 674 ranks fifth.

Muscatine finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the MAC this season and went 5-4 in conference play and finished with an overall record of 17-13 in the first season under head coach Bailey Lukavsky. It's the highest win total for the program since 2013.

Ava Schubert was tabbed as the conference player of the year and Amber Hall of MAC champion Pleasant Valley was named the coach of the year.

MAC all-conference team

First team

Chloe Cline, Pleasant Valley; Ava Harris-Shepard, Assumption; Abbey Hayes, North Scott; Makayla Howard, Clinton; Siena Roethler, Pleasant Valley; Sydney Skarich, North Scott; Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley

Second team

Molly Albrecht, Pleasant Valley; Chloe Bell, Bettendorf; Carley Bredar, North Scott; Emily Goodpaster, Pleasant Valley; Kaci Johnson, North Scott; Lillie Petersen, Bettendorf; Ellie Schubert, Assumption; Izzy Van De Wiele, Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Dru Dorsey, Assumption; Maggie Johnson, Assumption; Ellie Erpelding, Bettendorf; Olivia Wiley, Bettendorf; Stella Smith, Davenport Central; Jillian Darland, Davenport Central; Rylee Wisor, Clinton; Ashtyn Dohrn, Clinton; Mia Braddock, Central DeWitt; Isabelle Pierce, Central DeWitt; Avery Schroeder, Muscatine; Brylee Seaman, Muscatine; Addison Miller, Davenport North; Zelly Muhammad, Davenport North; Nora Ralfs, North Scott; Emma Schermerhorn, North Scott; Alexandria Petersen, Davenport West; Sydney Westerhof, Davenport West

Coach of the year – Amber Hall, Pleasant Valley

Player of the year – Ava Schubert, Assumption