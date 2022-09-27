No. 11 Muskies keep Central DeWitt winless in MAC

The Class 5A Muscatine High School volleyball team seemed to grow stronger as the night went along in defeating Central DeWitt in three sets on Tuesday.

While it was another strong night at the net for the Muskies, Muscatine's serving headlined the sweep (25-13, 25-14, 25-5) at Muscatine High School.

Avery Schroeder's four ace serves for the home team all came in the final set, part of an effort that got the Muskies out to a 10-0 lead.

"We just came out and shut it down," said Muscatine senior libero Kyleia Salyars. "We played (Central DeWitt) in a tournament last weekend and kind of struggled. We weren't playing our game.

"Tonight, we came out and took care of business."

Central DeWitt even took a set during that match at the Clinton Invitational, though the Muskies won the best-of-three game. During that one, no set was decided by more than five points.

That wasn't the case Tuesday.

However, the first two sets played out much closer than the third early on.

In the first set, Central DeWitt trailed just 14-10 but would get out-scored 11-3 from that point on, with Ella Schroeder serving out the final seven points.

Muscatine held a four-point lead in the second at 9-5 before going a tear. At 11-6, outside hitter Hannah Jansen took over serving and spurred the Muskies to seven consecutive points.

While Muscatine (11-5, 3-3 MAC) saw production from all of its three seniors — middle hitter Marissa Swift, libero Kyleia Salyars and defensive specialist Ella Schroeder — the Muskies' stable of juniors led the way for first-year head coach Bailey Lukavsky's squad.

Jansen led the team with nine kills. Outside hitter Brylee Seaman and right side Annie Zillig went for seven apiece, plus Swift and middle hitter Morgan Freers combined for another seven.

Junior setter Avery Schroeder went for 24 assists and six digs in addition to the damage done serving. Jansen matched the team-high four aces with two in each of the first two sets. Anna Bode and Ashleigh Ramser tallied one apiece.

"(Avery) was a new setter this year, which usually makes things difficult," Seaman said. "But we've played together for a while, which definitely helped.

"It's nice to see (our team) be recognized in the rankings. We feel like we're building up the program here. We have a big (junior) class that started playing sports together when we were really young, so it's nice to see that pay off now."

Salyars went for a Muskie-best 10 digs from the libero spot. Avery and Ella Schroeder combined for 11.

Muscatine is now in fourth place in the MAC, behind 4A No. 2 North Scott, 3A No. 2 Davenport Assumption and 5A No. 1 Pleasant Valley. Those three are a combined 18-0 in MAC play, but that will change as they play one another as the conference slate winds down.

The Muskies' MAC schedule includes Davenport West, Clinton and Davenport Central, with the latter two at home.

"It feels good to know we're on track to do better than we did last year (when the team finished 15-18 and eighth in the MAC)," Salyars said. "That was a huge goal for us coming into this year."

Isabelle Pierce's five kills led Central DeWitt (5-13, 0-6 MAC). EmmaGrace Hartman went for two while chipping in three assists and five digs. Sabers libero Mia Braddock had a match-high 12 digs.

The Muskies head to the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday for a tournament that features two other ranked teams in 5A in sixth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana and No. 14 Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

"Our juniors are doing a really good job," Salyars said. "They all improved on their hitting in the offseason. And Marissa has improved in the middle. Having her there has really helped. We've just all improved so much, overall."

Musatine 25-25-25, Central DeWitt 13-14-5

Kills -- Muscatine, Hannah Jansen 9, Brylee Seaman 7, Annie Zillig 7, Marissa Swift 4, Morgan Freers 3, Avery Schroeder; Central DeWitt, Isabelle Pierce 5, EmmaGrace Hartman 2, Remi Ruggeberg 2, Kaitlin Truelsen. Assists -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 24, Kyleia Salyars, Ashleigh Ramser; Central DeWitt, Truelsen, Brooke Kent. Blocks -- Muscatine, Swift 2, Zillig, Jansen, Seaman. Digs -- Muscatine, Salyars 10, Ramser 8, Bode 7, Avery Schroeder 6, Jansen 6, Ella Schroeder 5, Zillig 3, Swift 2; Central DeWitt Mia Braddock 12, Hartman 5, Lexy Cooper 5, Ashli Bossom 4, Aubrey Vance 3, Pierce 3, Truelsen 2. Aces -- Muscatine, Avery Schroeder 4, Jansen 4, Bode, Ramser; Central DeWitt, Brooke Kent, Truelsen.

Records: Muscatine 11-5, 3-3 MAC; Central DeWitt 5-13, 0-6 MAC

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;6;0;24;3

Assumption;;6;0;21;5

Pleasant Valley;;6;0;17;6

Muscatine;;3;3;11;5

Clinton;;3;3;6;11

Bettendorf;;2;4;12;11

Dav. Central;;2;4;4;9

Dav. North;;2;4;3;10

Central DeWitt;;0;6;5;13

Dav. West;;0;6;1;18

Tuesday's scores

Muscatine 25-25-25, Central DeWitt 13-14-5

North Scott 25-25-25, Clinton 11-16-14

Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport North 19-15-9

Assumption 25-25-25, Davenport West 8-14-12

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Davenport Central 18-17-18