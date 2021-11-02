Osage upends No. 2 Wilton in state quarterfinals

"This group has made Wilton volleyball very successful in their time," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "Our ball control has always been the thing that's been our constant. But today, we don't know why, it wasn't there. We tried to make some adjustments, but those didn't work for us."

Late in the match, Caffery registered her 3,000th career assist. She ended the match with 24 and exits as the school record holder with 3,006.

Drake, who had a match-high 16 kills, finished with 1,353 kills and 1,093 digs. Puffer had 782 kills and 223 blocks for her career.

They were the anchors of the most successful run in Wilton volleyball history. The Beavers won 140 matches versus 16 defeats and played in four straight state tournaments.

"I've asked this group to do a lot," Grunder said. "It's going to be very different in the gym going forward. I'm just very grateful for the years we've had with this group."

Drake and Puffer combined for 24 kills in the match. Puffer had half of her eight in the opening set.

Osage certainly did its part.