PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Indians hoping Week 8 momentum carries into playoffs

WAPELLO — While Jake Gustiston’s season has been taxing both mentally and physically, he couldn’t have imagined senior night going any better for the Wapello High School football team.

Gustison, a two-time all-district selection, score six touchdowns in his last game at Wapello’s Carl "Mac" McGill Athletic Complex.

Wapello (4-4) faces a tall task in the opening round of the Class A postseason, however, in sixth-ranked North Linn (7-1).

Emblematic of Gustison’s all-around contributions to the football program over the last four years, his six scores came in all facets of the game.

He scored two rushing, one receiving, one on defense and another on a 61-yard punt return.

"It's been pretty nuts," Gustison said. "That memory will carry on for a long time. Especially with it being senior night with everyone there, it was special. A fun night for sure."

He also recovered a fumble.

But even as injuries have taken away from Wapello this season — mainly two-way lineman Ryan McDonough — the Indians were bitten by the injury bug early on and may be as close to full strength heading into the Class A playoffs as it has been all campaign.

"Ryan was a big part of what we've been doing around here the past four years," said Wapello coach Todd Parsons. "But knock on wood, we're about as healthy as we can be.

"A lot of our guys need to know two or three different positions and have gotten quality experience. But it's been a little frustrating not knowing from week to week who you'll have where."

The Indians beat North Cedar 45-6 in Week 8 to solidify a playoff spot for the third straight season.

"We battled injuries all year," said Parsons. "Last week was the first week we had all of our skill guys healthy since Week 1. That was big going into the postseason."

Though Gustison missed minimal time, hampering injuries relegated him to be used as a decoy, or limited as Wapello worked its way through the regular season.

"It's been tough," he said. "I had to play (different) roles and wasn't getting the ball as much as maybe I would have wanted. But it's a team sport and you have to do stuff like that to make the team better.

"Anything to win."

That has left ample opportunity for teammates, though Gustison has still gone for over 600 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards with 17 total touchdowns. He also leads in tackles with 45.

Senior Casey Short went over 1,000 yards passing in Wapello's Week 8 win. He has completed 54% (74-137) of his passes with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

"We're just really excited," Short said. "Getting to the playoffs is an accomplishment in itself. It was a shock to us to be so short-handed. But now, if something does happen, everyone on the team has some experience."

Junior Dylan Woodruff has over 240 yards rushing and six touchdowns while seniors Caleb Ealey and Tyler Palmer each are over 100 for 2022. Aside from Gustison, Palmer is Short's top target with 15 catches for 292 yards and five scores.

On defense, Ealey and junior Matthew Helscher each have over 40 tackles.

For North Linn, Tate Haughenbury leads the passing attack with 1,239 yards with a 65% completion rate (98-151) with 16 TDs and five interceptions. The junior also has 521 rushing yards and seven more scores, second on the team to Mason Bechen (87 carries, 629 yards, 12 touchdowns).

"It's been an intense ride so far," said Gustison. "We've had a great coaching staff all four years. I'm so glad to have had the same staff all four years I've been here.

"Our goal every season is to make the playoffs."

One of four area teams to qualify for the playoffs, Wapello is one of two from Class A’s District 5.

Class A: Maquoketa Valley (5-3) No. 10 Columbus (7-1)

Outlook: The Wildcats fell just short of their first district title since 1997, but easily qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015 in going unbeaten until the final week of the regular season.

Columbus junior Kaden Amigon sits just three rushing yards short of 1,500 for the season to go with 24 touchdowns. He's far from the only explosive weapon the Wildcats possess, though. Senior Triston Miller has nearly 800 rushing yards and 14 TDs. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback has another 800 yards on the ground while he's had little reason to throw this season (6 of 13 for 82 yards and three touchdowns).

Sophomore Riley Kaalberg leads the Columbus defense with 60 ½ tackles. Juniors Cole Storm and Russell Coil have each notched 40 or more as well.

Maquoketa Valley counters with an offense that features Lance McShane. He has 1,194 of the team's 1,578 rushing yards and 18 of the team's 22 rushing TDs. Aidan Salow anchors the defense with a team-high 56 ½ tackles. Like Columbus, Maquoketa Valley lost its regular season finale, falling to No. 6 North Linn, 48-6.

Class 1A: Durant (5-3) at No. 8 MFL-Mar MAC (7-1)

Outlook: The Wildcats' 5-0 start to the season was soured by a three-game losing skid to close the regular season. But Durant has a force like few teams do in senior Nolan DeLong. Last week, DeLong became the 17th player in Iowa prep football 11-player history to top 6,000 career rushing yards and he sits under 90 yards shy of 2,000 for the season to go with 20 touchdowns. He also leads the defense with 62 tackles (45 solo, 11 for loss).

Other players have emerged defensively for the Wildcats, as well. Senior Garrett Hollenback has 41 ½ tackles to go with five players that have between 25 and 30 stops in Ryan Wolf, Brady Meincke, Mason Badtram, Hunter Bacorn and Rylan Perry.

MFL MarMac has rushed for over 2,000 yards as a team, but has spread it around more than Durant. Wyatt Powell and Carver Blietz-Bentien have nearly 1,500 yards of that total.

The Bulldogs also sport a potent passing game with Zach Driscoll behind center, he has 842 yards on 51 for 87 passing with nine touchdowns against four interceptions.

Class 2A: West Liberty (3-5) at No. 9 Dubuque Wahlert (6-2)

Outlook: The Comets head to Dubuque after placing third in District 5. West Liberty clinched its spot in the playoffs with a 32-13 victory over Anamosa on the road last Friday. It’s the sixth straight season the Comets’ campaign has lasted beyond the regular season.

Senior quarterback Drake Collins is a dual-threat, two-way weapon for the Comets. He has compiled over 800 yards passing and nearly 500 yards rushing with nine total touchdowns for the Comet offense while leading the defense with 64 ½ tackles (47 solo and 14 for loss).

His 55% completion rate, however, has come with 11 interceptions.

A trio of Comets represents Collins’ favorite targets in junior Jayce McHugh and seniors Ty Jones and Joshua Zeman. Jones and Zeman have combined for nearly 50 receptions for 371 yards and three scores. McHugh has 11 receptions for 177 yards.

Freshman Cooper Gates is West Liberty’s top weapon out of the backfield. Gates has over 200 rushing yards with three touchdowns and is second on the team in tackles with 58.

Wahlert heads into the playoffs after crushing Jesup in Week 8 at home, 71-6.

The Mustangs have their own dual-threat quarterback in Bryce Rudiger, who has over 600 yards through the air and 200-plus on the ground with 13 total touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Ryan Brosius is Wahlert’s top ball carrier. He has 60 carries for 562 yards and eight scores in a balanced attack. Michael Bormann has eight more carries than Brosius, but over 100 fewer yards and five touchdowns. Alex Eisbach and Kenny Petraitis also have over 200 rushing yards for the year.