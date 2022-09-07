PREP OF THE WEEK: Buysse brings production, 'hyper energy' to Comets

Positivity seems to follow Sophie Buysse around.

Or maybe she carries it along with her wherever she goes.

Either way, there’s usually an aura of good vibes around the bubbly West Liberty sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist.

However, while it’s common to catch this week’s Prep of the Week laughing, smiling or playfully prodding her teammates on the court (which has resulted in actions like a sarcastic tongue stuck out in the direction of her older sister, Brooklyn), she’s a fierce competitor and passionately loyal to her teammates.

"I think I bring the crazy, hyper energy to the team," Buysse said. "I like to hype people up."

With a self-deprecating sense of humor, she'll even poke fun at herself if it means getting a laugh, which happens more and more as the rest of the squad has taken notice of how swollen her hands and fingers can be from her ferocious swings.

"My right hand gets a little bigger," she said with a laugh.

She’s equally as capable of making her more business-like teammates crack a smile during the heat of competition as she is stealing the soul of those going up against her.

And her opportunities to do so are increasing exponentially as she progresses as a student-athlete.

West Liberty lost last season’s state co-player of the year Macy Daufeldt to graduation, but the Comets have come back this season with a more balanced attack, though Sophie Buysse has become the preferred target of Brooklyn’s passes.

"It's been exciting for me being her older sister to watch how much she's improved," said Brooklyn Buysse, owner of over 2,000 career assists for the Comets. "She's taken on a bigger role, not just on the court, but she's also a huge leader for the team. She encourages everyone and shows up every day and works hard. That just encourages everyone on the team to give their all and be at their best around her.

"She filled big shoes right away as a freshman and did so incredibly well. She's always had a lot of confidence and because of that, her teammates have confidence in her. I kind of knew from the beginning that she was going to be an amazing player, and she's lived up to it."

Buysse played 44 matches as a freshman for her Class 3A runner-up team that went 39-5 in 2021. Daufeldt, now playing at Drake University, led the state (all classes) in kills with 639 and among the state leaders in attempts (1,120) while Buysse still took nearly 600 swings and was named to the 3A all-state tournament team in the Comets’ march to the championship match.

"At the start of this season, we looked at it as a new year," Buysse said. "Obviously, we're a different team. But we just wanted to focus on ourselves and gain as much confidence in ourselves as possible.

"(Last season) was amazing. It was a great opportunity that I wish everyone could have. I'm just lucky that I got to be a part of an amazing, successful team."

She’s done so with remarkable efficiency, too.

Last season, Buysse ended with a kill efficiency of .213. Even with the increased attention, that number stands at .216 this season.

As a sophomore this year, the 2021 All-River Valley Conference Elite Team selection is already a third of the way to that total through just 12 matches as the Class 3A third-ranked Comets are off to a 10-2 record.

"Right now, we're taking it game to game," said the sophomore. "We have the expectation to play better as the season goes along."

Far from a specialist on the court, the Swiss Army knife stays on the court through West Liberty's entire rotation.

She was third among Comets in digs last fall with 352, just five behind Daufeldt as senior all-state libero Monica Morales led the way 662, a number that ranked second most in the state (all classes).

Buysse is up to 75 digs this season. Senior defensive specialist Rylee Goodale has 92 while Morales has picked up where she left off by notching 209 already in 2022, which leads all classes.

Morales and Buysse both are destructive with the serve, too. The two each had 50 or more aces last season, combining for 109 to lead West Liberty. So far in the new campaign, the Comets have four players already in double digits in aces (Buysse, Morales, Goodale and McKinzie Akers).

"We love having her on the team," said head coach Ruben Galvan. "She's very diverse. She works extremely hard. With her stature (5-foot-7), she shouldn't be putting the ball straight down like she does. I give her a lot of credit for the work she's put in.

"We've won games with our defensive play. I think that's the heart of our team."

While Buysse had last season to learn under the wing of one of the state’s best prep hitters in Daufeldt, it’s been the presence of her all-state older sister that has been the constant driving force for the sophomore as the two try and get the Comets a return trip to state.

"I love having the opportunity to play with my sister," the younger Buysse said. "She's a great role model. She's my motivation to try and be my best every day."

"She's one my best friends on and off the court," said the elder sibling. "She's been one of the people I lean on. Getting to play with not just my sister, but my best friend has been an incredible experience."

An athletic career beyond high school is on the radar of both Buysse sisters, and the younger has emerged as a five-sport standout for the Comets.

Buysse's freshman school year also included scoring seven goals and an assist for the girls soccer team, basketball, track and field, and a hugely successful softball season that saw her hit an even .300 as starting center fielder, an effort that earned her all-conference recognition.

"I love playing varsity sports," Buysse said. "I always used to look up to the varsity teams as a kid and think, 'Oh my gosh, look at all these awesome players,' so I'm really excited to play multiple sports.

"We always try and progressively get better and better."