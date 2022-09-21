PREP OF THE WEEK: Hemphill steps up for Arrows

WAPELLO — Emily Hemphill knew there was an opportunity for her to be a considerable part of any success the Wapello High School volleyball would have this season.

And this week's Prep of the Week has been just that as the Arrows remain in the thick of the hunt for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title.

Wapello went undefeated in SEISC North play in 2021 and has its sights set on a repeat with a 5-0 conference mark with three matches yet to play, starting with a clash at home against conference-leading WACO next Thursday.

Wapello also has the conference tournament ahead that starts Thursday.

"It feels really good to be competitive again this year," Hemphill said.

Entering the new campaign, the Arrows had plenty of holes to plug from the 2021 squad.

Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer graduated as two of Wapello’s most decorated multi-sport athletes in recent memory.

"I needed to step up because we lost so much from last year," Hemphill said. "I knew I had to improve to help my teammates out."

Hemphill, a junior, also spent a season sharing the court with her older sister, Erin, who now plays at Iowa Lakes Community College.

"I've been starting since I was a freshman," Hemphill said. "My sister was a captain then, so I always took after her and learned from her. Then last year, with Serah and Lindsy here, I saw some of their qualities as players and leaders and tried to incorporate that into my approach this year.

"My family has always been big into volleyball. My mom loves it. My sister and I love it, and I grew up watching her play. I always saw how determined she was when she played and to see her playing at the collegiate level. She's pushed me since we were both little. She made me the player I am."

While Hemphill was learning from her predecessors, she chipped in 211 career kills through her freshman and sophomore seasons. But she's shouldered quite a bit more of the load this fall.

"Emily has done a great job taking the next step up this year," Wapello head coach Kenna Greiner said. "You lose girls every year, and you have to rebuild the team. But with Emily, we always have an asset on the floor. We have multiple assets this year.

"Emily has always been one that has wanted to keep growing and keep improving as a player."

She has stood out as a player who can stay on the floor through full rotations as the 5-foot-8 outside hitter currently leads the Arrow in kills (165), attempts (442), kill efficiency (.242) and aces (33) while also being third on the squad in digs with 148.

With Hemphill, senior Quinn Veach and others giving junior setter Jacie Hoeg ample weapons, the Arrows’ attack has given opponents fits.

Hoeg leads the SEISC North in assists with 339 while Hemphill leads in kills, and Veach is second with 116.

Hemphill also has conference highs in serve successes (241) and serve attempts (298), while Wapello libero Olyvia Malone has a league-best 208 digs to anchor the Arrows’ back line.

On a per set average, Hemphill ranks second in kills per set with 2.9, behind only the 3.4 mark of WACO's Ellah Kissell, who averages nearly two more attempts a set.

And with Greiner as her coach since seventh grade, Hemphill and the Arrows carried a lot of chemistry into this season.

"I always remind them that they were my first team," Greiner said. "But I continue pushing them because I see so much in all of them. Especially with Emily, she has great drive, and she continually grows."

While Wapello has an 11-15 overall record, the Arrows have punched above their Class 1A weight class in tournament play, something that should have the squad battle-tested heading into the postseason.

"As long as we play our game and be competitive against bigger schools, it's helpful for us whether we win or lose," Hemphill said. "Even though we might take some losses, it makes us a better team."

"The losses sting, they always do, but there's always growth from those experiences," Greiner added.

A three-sport athlete who finished 22nd in the 800-meter run at the 1A state track and field meet last spring, Hemphill batted .371 for the softball team and was a second-team all-SEISC North selection in the outfield over the summer.

And she's taken advantage of just about all Wapello High School offers outside of athletics.

"I want to be someone the underclassmen can look up to, not be scared of," said Hemphill, who also participates in FFA, student council, FCCLA, FCA and 4H. "I really like ag and show animals during the fair season. And I like being a part of student council and getting to plan school events."