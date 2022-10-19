PREP OF THE WEEK: Schroeder sets the tone for Muskies

As the Muscatine High School volleyball team readied to start its final home match of the season, Avery Schroeder wasn’t quite sure why she was suddenly the center of attention.

But as the Muskies adorned their junior setter with praise and signs that recognized her 500th assist of the season, Schroeder quickly figured it out.

"It was definitely surprising," Schroeder said.

"When we did that," Muscatine coach Bailey Lukavsky said, "we knew she would have no clue, because she doesn't care about anything like that. She doesn't look at stats and look at things like that. Her main focus is helping her team."

Lukavsky, in her first season at MHS, didn’t want to put too much on Schroeder coming into the season, given the junior’s lack of varsity experience. However, it didn’t take long for the Prep of the Week to convince Lukavsky that she could handle setting duties and allow the team to run a 5-1 system.

"It was a toss-up, nothing was set in stone coming in as far as running a 5-1 or 6-2," Lukavsky said. "We weren't sure once we got into conference play, she could hang in the front row, or if we had the hitters to pull blocks like we needed.

"And (Avery) was young, we didn't know if she could lead like we needed a setter to in a 5-1."

Despite the uncertainty at the start of the current campaign, Schroeder has become one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s most prolific setters.

"A good setter has to be a leader on the court," Schroeder said. "They have to play with their heads up on every play and play with confidence. When you get down, it's more of a mental game. So you have to be able to bounce back.

"Coming into the season, I didn't think I'd be the main setter, I thought we'd split it. But hitting No. 500 and getting to celebrate with my teammates was great."

She ended the regular season ranked third among MAC setters in assists per set at just a tick short of seven a set.

"After the first couple of games, the flow was really nice and you could see her taking strides," said Lukavsky. "Even in scrimmages and things like that, she made an effort to become more of a leader.

"She has really taken charge. Avery has a presence about her on the court that is really uplifting for her teammates."

And after a flurry of weekend tournament games, Schroeder’s statistical output has outpaced the Muskies’ ability to keep up. By the time Schroeder left the court after being recognized for assist No. 500, she added 33 more and was closer to 600 than she was 500. She sits at 581 on the season as the Muskies (17-12) head into a Class 5A regional semifinal at Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-21) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

"Our season has been going well," Schroeder said. "I think we've reached most of the goals we set at the beginning of the year. We knew the MAC would be tough, but we wanted to finish in the top half.

"We've become more consistent as the season has gone on and really grown and developed together as a team."

The junior setter has also had to help solidify things elsewhere, too, as she leads the team in digs with 206, serve successes (291) and aces (40).

Taking over after Ashlyn McGinnis went for 543 assists last year and graduated to go play at the University of Dubuque, Schroeder has taken advantage of experienced hitters.

The Muskies’ three top hitters are all Schroeder’s classmates, too, in Hannah Jansen, Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig.

"We've all grown up playing multiple sports together," Schroeder said. "So there wasn't anything new. We had a built-in chemistry.

"My teammates are always there for me. We're always there for each other."

Jansen led the team in kills last season and matched that output for 373 career kills while Seaman leads the team in kills this season and is seven short of 250 for her career. Zillig has 149 kills in 2022 after notching 104 as a sophomore.

Schroeder is far from the only Muskie who has had to change their approach on the fly and find new ways to contribute as the season has progressed.

Senior middle hitter Marissa Swift has been limited recently with a bum ankle. Seaman has not only filled in for Swift in the middle, but has logged roughly a third of her 103 digs in Muscatine’s last two contests.

In spite of missing time, Swift’s 20 solo blocks for the season ranks in a tie for fourth most in the MAC.

Schroeder’s older sister, senior Ella, has played a variety of positions as well.

A defensive specialist early, the shifting rotations up front left the elder Schroeder to see an increase in kill opportunities, of which she’s put down 24.

Avery Schroeder has figured things out at the varsity level in a big way for Muscatine, dating back to last spring.

She was the lone state qualifier from the MHS girls track & field team, where she finished just outside the top 20 in the 100- and 200-meter sprints. She ran a personal best 13.38 seconds in the 100 at state.

Over the summer, Schroeder was one of several pieces that entered the softball season with virtually no varsity experience only to have breakout campaigns in the team’s third-place finish in Class 5A.

As a sophomore outfielder donning the No. 6 of former Muskie all-stater and current Iowa Hawkeye Rylie Moss, Schroeder tied for the MAC lead in triples with four, hit .310 and was among the conference’s top base stealers with 26 in 28 tries. That led the team by more than double and tied for seventh most in the MAC.

"It's nice to have a good, strong girls sports program here," said Avery Schroeder, a MAC honorable outfielder. "So to go to state in a couple of different sports has been awesome. And to see what the volleyball team has come from — it hasn't been the best sport at Muscatine — and keep improving has been nice to see."

A year-round athlete, she projects as a starter on the basketball team this winter after showing promise last season by being one of the Muskies’ best players off the bench.

While sports may dominate her schedule, Avery Schroeder is also active in the Muscatine FFA, which includes going to nationals next week.

Balancing everything is a task in itself for the junior, but she always manages to not only figure it out, but find a way to put herself and those around her in a position to succeed.

"She's such a humble kid," Lukavsky said. "She's always thinking about her teammates first. She just has a really contagious, positive attitude."