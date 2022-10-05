PREP OF THE WEEK: Streeter's leadership has Durant seeing better days

DURANT — The season hasn’t gone exactly according to plan for the Durant High School volleyball team, but Layla Streeter and the Wildcats are trying to make the most of what’s left of it.

Durant’s season started with a three-set win over Centerville at the Central Lee Invitational. The Wildcats proceeded to lose 13 straight but have recovered to win five of their last nine and are now 6-17.

"As a team, it feels good to have a little momentum," Streeter said. "We definitely struggled at the beginning of the season.

"Our passing has gotten a lot better, that's made a big difference. Our serve receive and defense, we're a lot better reading the ball coming over the net."

Streeter was a mainstay in the Durant lineup as a sophomore and played in 33 of 36 matches. Her statistical output was modest to good (79 kills with .191 efficiency, 41 digs, 40 blocks and 17 aces on 84% serving success), but this season has marked a significant uptick across the board for the Muscatine Journal Prep of the Week.

She's pushed by a competitive motor that's fueled by her rush for the sport.

"I definitely love the team aspect, having people to pick up or people I can cheer on," Streeter said. "But it's the adrenaline. If we can get kill or an ace, it's fuel or me, personally."

The Wildcats have needed it after going 11-25 last season and graduating more than half of their 658 kills and nearly an equal percentage of digs and aces.

Heading into the Wildcats’ River Valley Conference South Division matchup at Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty, Streeter is just three kills shy of 200 with an efficiency of .146, a mark that’s third on the team among players with 20 or more attempts. Streeter’s 301 attempts is second to Isabelle DeLong’s 373.

Durant is welcoming the opportunity to spoil the Comets’ night. If victorious, it would be Durant’s first RVC South win of the season.

The Wildcats have been feisty at times, though, taking sets against Class 5A Muscatine and 2A No. 12 Wilton. Both wins came in the first set.

"Our adrenaline really gets us going," said Streeter, who also plays softball and runs on the track and field team at Durant. "But it takes the whole team. When we get a big block or ace serve, it gives us all energy."

"We've seen bits and pieces," co-head coach Peyton Miedema said. "But the stars never seemed to align for us. But more and more, it's coming together. Even if we're not getting wins, we're getting closer. But we've put so much energy into those first sets that I think we've sort of died off. We need to keep that going throughout the entire match."

Regardless, the Wildcats are focused on peaking as the season winds down.

Streeter, a 5-foot-10 outside/middle hitter, has also taken giant steps in being an all-around player that stays on the floor throughout Durant’s rotations. Her dig total has ballooned from 41 in 2021 to 111 through 23 matches in 2022 and she’s chipped in 10 blocks at the net.

"I've been a middle my whole life, but just transitioned to being more of an outside," she said. "So it's been quite an adjustment, but I think it's gone well. It feels good to finally be in the groove of that, get kill attempts and be efficient by hitting my spots."

The move has served everyone well, especially because the Wildcats have 6-foot-2 Katelynn Toft to plant in the middle. The sophomore's 38 blocks rank fourth in the RVC South this season.

With a team-high 32 ace serves, she’s also proven to be a force behind the service line while sporting an 88.2% success rate. Her ace total ranks tied for sixth-most in the RVC South.

This season has also come with the responsibilities of being named a team captain, which she shares with senior McKenna Rockow.

"She adjusts and she's very coachable," co-head coach Shannon Telsrow said of Streeter. "We ask our girls to vote for our captains and they voted for Layla. At the end of the day, your leader is only going to be beneficial if the other girls follow them. She's done a nice job with it and the rest of the girls really look to her on the court."

"Layla has had to take on a leadership role on the court and being someone the other girls can look to," Miedema said. "She's done a very good job of that. She's been a middle, we moved her to the outside. She plays all around now, last year she didn't play back row. She's played middle a couple times when ours went down with an ankle injury. She's been very versatile."

Durant has also seen improved play from juniors Isabelle DeLong, Kennedy Jehle and Avery Paper as well as Toft. DeLong leads the team in kills (123) and attempts (373). Jehle has assumed setting duties this season and has gone for 341 assists and Paper has returned as the team’s libero to lead the Wildcats in digs with 205.

This past offseason was crucial for Streeter as she played for Iowa Select on the club scene. That schedule included AAU nationals in Orlando, Fla.

"Playing here at Durant is more about family, friends and the community," she said. "So whatever I can learn outside of Durant, I try to bring back and not only use that to better myself, but to help everyone else get better."

And with the recent success, the Wildcats’ campaign may last longer than anticipated.

Regardless, with only two seniors on the roster — Rockow and defensive specialist Kiyah Daily — Durant is hoping a year from now Streeter and the Wildcats are fighting for a conference title instead of trying to sour another team’s bid for one.

"I come into practice every day wanting to be a role model," said Streeter, who plans on exploring the possibility of playing beyond high school. "I want nothing more than for the underclassmen on our team to keep improving."