PREP REPORT

PREP REPORT: Durant drops match against Bellevue

DURANT — The Durant Wildcats fell to 1-3 on the season after losing a match between teams from opposite sides of the River Valley Conference.

The Wildcats hosted the Bellevue Comets, who beat Durant in four sets (25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-21).

Sophomore Katelyn Toft led Durant in kills with 11. Juniors Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter combined for 19 more Wildcat kills while Kennedy Jehle and Brooklyn Schlapkohl had four each.

Durant junior libero Avery Paper led the team in digs with 23. Kiyah Daily, Jehle and DeLong all recorded double-digit digs, too.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats were successful serving, going for nine team aces. Streeter had a team-high three, and Paper and Daily had two each. DeLong and Jehle chipped in one ace each.

Durant’s next match action will come on Saturday at the Muscatine Invitational. Durant’s RVC South adversary West Liberty, ranked third in Class 3A, will be a part of the invite along with Burlington, New London, Williamsburg and host Muscatine.

