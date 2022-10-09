PREP REPORT: Durant goes 2-1 in home Saturday quad

Wildcats post winning weekend: The Wildcats hosted a varsity quad at Durant High School and found the win column twice against one loss.

Durant beat Fort Madison (25-19, 21-25, 15-10) and Maquoketa (25-17, 25-16), but lost to Davenport West (25-12, 25-16).

Setter Kennedy Jehle went for a total of 50 assists across the three matches for the Wildcats (8-19).

Isabelle DeLong ended with a team-high 20 kills for the day. Layla Streeter had 14 kills to go with 18 digs. Streeter and DeLong combined for six of Durant’s seven ace serves in the win over Fort Madison. Against Maquoketa, Katelynn Toft had four of the team’s 10 aces. Toft also had 16 total kills.

Durant hosts Louisa-Musatine on Oct. 17 in the first round of the Class 2A regional tournament.

Comets get through pool play, ousted by powerfouse DNH: West Liberty got in the win column twice in three tries in pool play. The Comets beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-17, 21-17) and Tripoli (21-9, 21-10), but fell to 4A second-ranked Marion after taking the first set (14-21, 21-18, 15-9).

In bracket play, West Liberty dropped its first match to 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (25-18, 25-13).

West Liberty is fresh off winning the River Valley Conference South Division title. The team finished the conference slate 6-0 and is 26-7 overall after the weekend matches.

The Comets host PCM in a 3A regional quarterfinal match on Oct. 17.

Beavers go 2-3 in Cedar Rapids: While Class 2A No. 12 Wilton recorded a pair of three-set wins in the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday, the Beavers suffered three different two-set losses.

Wilton got the better of Southeast Polk (15-21, 12-19, 15-13) and West Branch (19-21, 21-18, 16-14). The Beavers’ losses came to host CR Prairie (21-15, 21-12), 4A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque (21-11, 25-15) and 5A eighth-ranked Johnston (21-12, 21-13).

Wilton (20-9) plays at Williamsburg on Tuesday, then hosts the winner of Durant and Louisa-Muscatine on Oct. 19 to start regional play in 2A.