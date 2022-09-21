PREP REPORT: Muskies down North; Comets slide by Bears

DAVENPORT — The Class 5A No. 13 Muscatine Muskies fended off several runs over the first two sets at Davenport North High School, but the Wildcats were repeatedly denied and Muscatine cruised in the third set for the sweep (25-23, 26-24, 25-12) in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Muscatine (10-5, 2-3 MAC) had juniors Brylee Seaman and Hannah Jansen share the team lead in kills with seven apiece, though the match high went to North's Addison Miller, who ended with nine for the Wildcats (3-9, 2-3 MAC).

Avery Schroeder led the match with 19 assists while adding the Muskie high in digs with 18. The junior also chipped in half of Muscatine's four aces.

North setter Kamryn Becker had 16 assists in the loss while Wildcats libero Zelly Muhammad had 19 digs and Hope Clark went for five aces.

The Wildcats tried to pull it to a set apiece in the secondby taking a 12-11 lead. The set would have ties at 14, 16, 23 and 24 before the Muskies would take it.

Muscatine's next match comes Tuesday at home against Central DeWitt.

Comets get by Bears: Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty needed a fourth set to prevail in River Valley Conference South Division play at West Branch (26-24, 22-25, 25-12, 25-15).

Monica Morales had five aces for the Comets (17-4, 3-0 RVC South) to go with a match-high 43 digs. Brooklyn Buysse notched 40 assists, 15 digs, four kills and two blocks for the Comets as Sophie Buysse went for 13 kills, 26 digs and two aces.

It's the Comets' ninth straight win in the series against West Branch (9-9, 2-2 RVC South), dating back to 2017.

West Liberty is home for Iowa City Regina on Thursday.

Durant outdone by Golden Hawks: The Class 3A No. 15 Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks ran away with a River Valley Conference South Division match at Durant against the Wildcats (25-13, 25-12, 25-16).

Kennedy Jehle had 11 assists, three digs, an ace and a kill for Durant (1-9, 0-4 RVC South). The Wildcats were led in kills by Layla Streeter, who had four. Katelynn Toft and Brooklyn Schlapkohl had three each.

Mid-Prairie (10-5, 3-1 RVC South) has now won three matches in a row between the sides.

Durant’s next match is Thursday at Wilton.

Louisa-Muscatine gets win at triangular: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons earned win No. 1 for the season by beating Columbus in three sets at the English Valleys triangular (25-19, 19-25, 15-11).

Columbus (2-15) went 0-2 on the night, losing to the Falcons and English Valleys (23-25, 25-18, 15-3) in three sets each.

The score between L-M (1-7) and English Valleys (7-9) was not reported.

Cross country

Columbus and Wilton were scheduled to compete at a cross country meet in Mount Pleasant. That meet has been postponed to Sept. 22.