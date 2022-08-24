PREP REPORT: Muskies drop MAC opener to North Scott

The Muscatine High School volleyball team kept trying to bounce back, but couldn't overcome early set deficits against the Class 4A No. 10 North Scott Lancers.

After starting the nonconference slate 2-0, the Muskies opened the Mississippi Athletic Conference season with a straight-set loss to the Lancers at Muscatine High School on Tuesday night.

North Scott won the the first set, 25-18, then proceeded to win the second and third by the same 25-16 tally.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes led the Lancers in kills with a dozen. Junior Sydney Skarich and senior Lauren Golinghorst added seven each. Nora Ralfs and Emma Schermerhorn shared setting duties for the Lancers, Ralfs led with 22 and Schermerhorn registered 16.

North Scott (1-0, 1-0 MAC) senior libero Carley Bredar had a 11 digs and four aces, both team highs. Three of her scoring serves came consecutively to get the Lancers out to a 10-5 lead in Set 1. The Muskies made several comeback bids throughout after the Lancers would build big leads, but North Scott effectively fended off each Muskie attempt.

Muscatine Avery Schroeder went for 26 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Brylee Seaman led the Muskies (2-1, 0-1 MAC) in kills with nine, Hannah Jansen chipped in eight, all three Muskies are juniors. Ella Schroeder led the Muskies in digs with 16 while Ashleigh Ramser and Anna Bode had two aces each.

Muscatine's next match comes on Tuesday at 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley.

Cross country

L-M slow out of the gate: The Louisa-Muscatine boys and girls cross country teams were met with some stiff competition to start the 2022 season at the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational.

Both teams finished last in team score. The boys placed 12th with a score of 363 while the girls ended up in 11th (327).

Dubuque Hempstead won both. The Mustangs' boys team scored a meet low 50 to edge runner-up Urbandale (53) and third place Marion (60) while Hempstead's girls posted a score of 33 to beat host Mount Vernon-Lisbon (63) and Ames (73).

The L-M boys were led by Skyler Beck's time of 20 minutes, 46.4 seconds while Ty Muniz (20:54.7) and Kellan Walsh (20:59.1) not far behind. All were 100th place or worse individually, however.

Marion's Jedidiah Osgood was the first to cross the finish line of the boys race at 15:55.0. Urbandale's Tommy Hensley (16:21.4) and Hempstead's Caleb Kass (16:35.6) rounded out the top three.

On the girls side, Isabel Stout placed 88th with a time of 27:40.9 to pace the Falcons. Lexie Eaton was the next L-M runner to cross the finish line (29:16.9).

Mount Vernon-Lisbon's Lourdes Mason ran the best time of the girls meet with a 18:50.6 effort. The runner-up spot went to Claire Helmers (19:01.6) of Ames and Julia Gehl (19:45.9) of Hempstead finished third.