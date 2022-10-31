PREP REPORT: Wapello leads area SEISC selections

The Wapello High School volleyball team led the area's selections to the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division team with two members picked to the first team, three on the second, plus two honorable mentions.

Emily Hemphill, Wapello junior outside/middle hitter, was one of five unanimous picks to the team. She was one of two Arrows selected to the first team. Wapello had three more named second team and two honorable mentions.

Columbus had libero Isabelle Lagunas named first team and Victoria Howell named to the second along with honorable mention picks.

Wapello's Hemphill was second in the conference in kills per set at 2.8 (she ended with 232 total kills to lead the Arrows). She also added a team-high 297 digs this season with the third-most serve successes in the conference with 370 on the 460 attempts, which was tied for the SEISC North lead. She also went for a team-high 56 ace serves.

Lagunas, a Columbus Community senior, had 229 digs and 23 aces. Howell, a senior hitter, led the team in kills with 85 despite missing seven matches due to injury.

Wapello senior outside hitter Quinn Veach, junior setter Jacie Hoeg and senior libero Olyvia Malone were second team, along with Columbus' Howell.

Hoeg went for 518 assists and Veach went for 174 kills, 223 digs and 20 aces. Malone added 297 digs and 16 aces.

Area honorable mentions included: senior Sara Vela and sophomore Aracely Garza from Columbus, seniors Madelyn Lanz and Livia Fuller from Wapello and seniors McKenzie Kissell and Emma Rosenboom from Louisa-Muscatine.

WACO senior setter Grace Coble and Winfield-Mount Union senior libero Keetyn Townsley were conference co-players of the year.

WMU's Dave Pieart was SEISC North coach of the year.

All-Southeast Iowa Super Conference

North Division

First team

Hitters -- Emily Hemphill, jr. (Wapello); Bradie Buffington, sr. (Winfield-Mount Union); Ella Kissell, sr. (WACO); Melina Oepping, sr. (Winfield-Mount Union); Sarah Burton, jr. (Highland)

Setters -- Grace Coble, sr. (WACO); Keely Malone, sr. (Winfield-Mount Union)

Defensive specialist -- Isabelle Lagunas, sr. (Columbus); Jocelyn Fulton, sr. (WACO)

Libero -- Keetyn Twonsley, sr. (Winfield-Mount Union)

Utility -- Tyra Lanz, jr. (Wapello)

Second team

Hitters -- Quinn Veach, sr. (Wapello); Victoria Howell, sr. (Columbus); Riley Krueger, sr. (Lone Tree); Audrie Gipple, jr. (Winfield-Mount Union); Emma Wagler, jr. (WACO)

Setters -- Jacie Hoeg, jr. (Wapello); MyLei Smith, sr. (Highland)

Libero -- Olyvia Malone, sr. (Wapello)

Defensive specialist -- Tessa Huston, jr. (Winfield-Mount Union)

Utility -- Malia Yoder, so. (Hillcrest Academy)

Honorable mentions (locals only) -- Sara Vela, sr. (Columbus); Aracely Garza, so. (Columbus); Madelyn Lanz, sr. (Wapello); Livia Fuller, sr. (Wapello); McKenzie Kissell, sr. (Louisa-Muscatine); Emma Rosenboom, sr. (Louisa-Muscatine)

Coach of the year -- Dave Pieart (Winfield-Mount Union)

Players of the year -- Grace Coble, sr. (WACO); Keetyn Townsley, sr. (Winfield-Mount-Union)