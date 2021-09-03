Prep volleyball notebook: New Wilton assist leader Caffery shares credit

WILTON, Iowa — Back when Ella Caffery was a sophomore and the Wilton volleyball team was largely relying on underclassmen for the bulk of its production, head coach Brenda Grunder worried about a “leadership void.”
Wilton ended up going to the Class 2A state tournament that season for the second consecutive time, a streak that reached three in a row in 2020, as Caffery, Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer and others led the team a step further, reaching the semifinal round.
“As sophomores, we didn’t think anybody thought much of us,” Caffery said. “Honestly, I don’t know if we expected to be as good as we were that year.”
This season, that group are now seniors. And while Grunder may have other concerns, leadership is certainly not one of them.
“I’m very, very proud of her,” said Grunder. “She has grown into (the setter) role. She has such poise out there running our offense, directing traffic. To put the ball where our hitters can have the success that they’ve had, it’s just a huge compliment.”
That pivotal sophomore campaign was also the one in which Caffery sacrificed assist numbers in the name of team success, as she and Drake both registered over 380 assists that season.
“She did sacrifice. We ran a 6-2 that year, so there were a lot of assists she didn’t get to put in the books,” Grunder said of the season in which Caffery notched a career high 318 kills while still going for 509 assists.
Caffery has also become a leader in another way, as she now holds the school assist record, breaking Kallie Poor’s mark of 2,189. The Beavers’ active setter stands at 2,302 assists after Wilton dominated Regina Catholic Thursday night in Wilton, taking down the Regals in three sets, 25-12, 25-10, 25-7.
"I would like to congratulate Ella Caffery on breaking the assist record," Poor said. "Over the last four years, I have only been able to attend a handful of Wilton volleyball matches, but I can tell you that she has worked hard, put in lots of time, effort, sweat and determination to become a great teammate, setter, an all around great volleyball player."
Caffery had 33 assists in the win to go with 10 assists. Drake led the team with 13 and Puffer had a team-high nine digs.
Wilton also moved up a spot in the 2A rankings on Thursday, sliding into the third spot, behind defending champion Dike-New Hartford and 2020 runner-up Denver.
“That does mean a lot to us,” Caffery said. “It shows that people are noticing us and that we’ve been going up against these dynasty-type schools.”
If the season goes the way the Beavers intend on closing it out, Wilton may establish itself as one of those programs.
To be sure, each of Caffery’s assists needed to be converted into a kill. And true to form, Caffery tossing credit their way.
“It means a lot to know that I have had the hitters that have allowed me to get all these assists,” the Wilton senior said. “I couldn’t do it without them. To see all of us get to this point in our careers … I’m proud of all of us and how we’ve grown together.
“It’s really been an adventure. We all have one goal in the end, and that’s to win a state title.”
West Liberty remains unbeaten: The Comets made short work of Tipton as West Liberty swept the Tigers 25-9, 25-10, 25-13.
Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty (6-0) was led by Macy Daufeldt’s 21 kills, part of a 36-assist effort by junior setter Brooklyn Buysse.
The loss drops Tipton to 2-3.
Junior Monica Morales had half the team’s four ace serves and led the team in digs with 21. Daufeldt chipped in 15 and sophomore Sophie Buysse had seven while also going for six assists as her and senior Myleia Henderson (nine kills) have continued to emerge in the early portion of the season as potent weapons opposite Daufeldt for the Comet attack.
The Comets will play this Saturday in the Muscatine Invitational.
Mediapolis beats Columbus: The Bulldogs finished off the Wildcats in three sets on Thursday night at Mediapolis High School.
Although Columbus couldn't take a set, it did put up a fight, as the second set needed extra points to be decided, though Mediapolis ultimately scored the win en route to the 25-13, 27-25, 25-17 victory.
It was the Bulldogs' first match of the season. The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-6.
Junior Victoria Howell had a team-high seven kills for Columbus as classmate Sera Vela had a dozen assists.
Mediapolis was led by sophomore Haley Steffener's nine kills. Junior Kennedy Welliver had 19 assists.
Highland sweeps L-M: Although Louisa-Muscatine managed to stay within striking distance throughout the match, Highland scored the 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 win in Letts.
Sarah Burton led the Huskies (3-2) with eight kills.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) will be on the court next Saturday in tournament play at Burlington-Notre Dame High School.