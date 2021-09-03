Prep volleyball notebook: New Wilton assist leader Caffery shares credit

WILTON, Iowa — Back when Ella Caffery was a sophomore and the Wilton volleyball team was largely relying on underclassmen for the bulk of its production, head coach Brenda Grunder worried about a “leadership void.”

Wilton ended up going to the Class 2A state tournament that season for the second consecutive time, a streak that reached three in a row in 2020, as Caffery, Kelsey Drake, Carly Puffer and others led the team a step further, reaching the semifinal round.

“As sophomores, we didn’t think anybody thought much of us,” Caffery said. “Honestly, I don’t know if we expected to be as good as we were that year.”

This season, that group are now seniors. And while Grunder may have other concerns, leadership is certainly not one of them.

“I’m very, very proud of her,” said Grunder. “She has grown into (the setter) role. She has such poise out there running our offense, directing traffic. To put the ball where our hitters can have the success that they’ve had, it’s just a huge compliment.”

That pivotal sophomore campaign was also the one in which Caffery sacrificed assist numbers in the name of team success, as she and Drake both registered over 380 assists that season.