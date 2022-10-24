 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
TUESDAY’S REGIONAL FINAL VOLLEYBALL CAPSULE

Tuesday's Iowa regional final volleyball capsules

  • Updated
  • 0
100422-qc-spt-ns-pv vball-35.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Siena Roethler (4) and Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) go up to block an attack from North Scott's Abbey Hayes during a match earlier this month. PV and North Scott play for a trip to the state tournament Tuesday night.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Here is a capsule look at Tuesday's regional final volleyball match involving a Muscatine area team. 

Class 3A Region 7

Who: No. 9 Solon (26-12) at No. 5 West Liberty (30-7)

Where: West Liberty High School, 7 p.m.

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

At stake: Winner advances to the 3A state tournament next Tuesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Overview: Champions of the River Valley Conference South Division regular season and tournament titles, West Liberty eyes a third state trip in the past four seasons. The Comets beat Solon 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 on Aug. 30 at Clear Creek Amana. West Liberty is led by libero Monica Morales and setter Brooklyn Buysse. Morales leads 3A in digs with 6.69 per set. Solon, with sweeps over Williamsburg and Albia in the postseason, has been under .500 each of the past three seasons. It plays in the rugged Wamac East with Mount Vernon, Marion and West Delaware. The Spartans are led by senior Delaney Bombei (2.27 kps.) and junior Brynn Deike (7.1 apg.)

People are also reading…

— Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP OF THE WEEK: Schroeder sets the tone for Muskies

PREP OF THE WEEK: Schroeder sets the tone for Muskies

Avery Schroeder stepped into a bigger role than she expected to have for the Muscatine High School volleyball team this fall and handled her setting role wonderfully. Heading into post-season action, she is nearing 600 assists for the campaign.

Muskies outlast Blue Devils in MAC finale

Muskies outlast Blue Devils in MAC finale

The Muscatine volleyball team closed the regular season with a five-set win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play over Davenport Central on Thursday. The win secured a winning record for the Muskies in the MAC.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News