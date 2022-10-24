Tuesday's Iowa regional final volleyball capsules

Class 3A Region 7

Overview: Champions of the River Valley Conference South Division regular season and tournament titles, West Liberty eyes a third state trip in the past four seasons. The Comets beat Solon 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 on Aug. 30 at Clear Creek Amana. West Liberty is led by libero Monica Morales and setter Brooklyn Buysse. Morales leads 3A in digs with 6.69 per set. Solon, with sweeps over Williamsburg and Albia in the postseason, has been under .500 each of the past three seasons. It plays in the rugged Wamac East with Mount Vernon, Marion and West Delaware. The Spartans are led by senior Delaney Bombei (2.27 kps.) and junior Brynn Deike (7.1 apg.)