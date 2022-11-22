VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Buysse set the tone for Comets

In Brooklyn Buysse, West Liberty High School volleyball coach Ruben Galvan got all he wanted in a setter, and more.

While the signs Buysse could be a productive varsity player were there before she was even a regular in the Comets’ lineup, Galvan didn’t foresee what Buysse would end up meaning to the team from a leadership standpoint.

“She was so quiet as a freshman, and even as a sophomore,” Galvan said. “But she grew into a good leader. Now, it’s one of her biggest strengths, and she obviously put up very good stats, too.”

But she got the hang of being a vocal leader over time, to be sure.

“When I (took over as setter as) a sophomore, Ruben would tell me to talk more. He’d look at me at practice and go, ‘Say something,’” said the senior Buysse, the Muscatine Journal’s Player of the Year. “By the end of the season this year, there were times where he’d be like, ‘Okay, Brooklyn, we get it, that’s enough, you can stop now.’

“I got to be comfortable as a leader because I knew I had the support of my teammates. They’re all amazing. It’s a great bond we have. Everyone respects everyone, but we can be critical of each other. I was with them and they were with me. Everyone’s opinion is valued.”

The contributions Buysse made on the court in combination with the two-time all-stater’s growth over the years made for a fitting crescendo to her career when an ace serve on match point in the regional finals sent West Liberty to state in Class 3A for the second straight season.

“That (winning point) was amazing, it’s such a great memory that I’ll have forever,” the senior and recent Wartburg College commit said. “I know we all wish it would’ve lasted a little while longer (than the state quarterfinals), but it was a great season.

"Even after we lost at state, I went back and watched the video of (the regional final winning point), and smiled.”

It was the final act on her home court, the swan song for a career that was molded by the community support the multi-sport athlete feels she’s received since those quieter years early in her prep tenure.

“I don’t think in a lot of places (compared to West Liberty) there are the amount of people who don’t have kids in school, but come to games,” the three-time state qualifier said. “The little kids come and watch. Playing for them is something we’ve talked about in practice.

“Even when they see us in the weight room, they stop and watch us. That pushes us to do more, work harder. After we made it to state, a bunch of little kids came up to us and wanted to take pictures with us. It’s a huge thing for me to be a role model. And besides that, the support we get from parents, grandparents, it’s crazy.”

Buysse was named second-team all-state this season, along with senior teammate Monica Morales, the team’s four-year libero who tallied over 2,000 digs for her career and led 3A in total digs this season with 650.

With Buysse distributing and Morales anchoring an experienced back line that could keep rallies going to give Buysse and the Comet hitters ample opportunities, West Liberty learned how to be successful without the school’s all-time kill leader, Drake University’s Macy Daufeldt.

"Macy was amazing for our program and I'm so fortunate to have played with her," Buysse said. "But this year, we learned we can't rely on one person. Everyone needed to step up and be counted on. We were so versatile. Our back row was good.

"A lot of it we learned by playing with Macy."

With younger sister Sophie, a sophomore, and a stable of young hitters that includes all-conference sophomore Ava Morrison and standout middle Maelyn Wainwright, Buysse skillfully kept everyone active on the court and in a position to succeed while the setter also showed a propensity to know when to call her own number.

Buysse’s 9.1 assists per set this season ranked 18th among all classes.

Of those who finished with a higher assist average, only three ended the campaign with more than one kill per set. Of that trio, only Mount Vernon’s Madeline Miller averaged more kills at 1.7 per set to Buysse’s 1.2.

The West Liberty setter's kill efficiency of .505 was the best among that group of assist leaders.

“She really learned through the years how to keep a defense off balance,” Galvan said. “She knew when it was a good time to go after her own kill, but that also created some openings for our hitters because the defense would also focus on her as an offensive threat.”

It wasn’t a steady climb, though, as Buysse persisted through an injury during soccer season last spring that took away the summer softball season and hampered her during a crucial time in the recruiting process.

She persisted.

“I had two bilateral stress fractures in my shins,” she said. “I was in a boot for eight weeks. So the doctor told me not to do two sports over the summer. So I chose club volleyball over softball and it was one of the best decisions I could have made (under the circumstances).

“I made it to nationals with my club team, then came back and started with open gyms and lifting for the (high school) season. I was solely focused on volleyball and more prepared for this season than I had been when I’d jump straight from softball into volleyball.

“I hated missing out on soccer and softball, though.”

Between the progress she made to assume a leadership role on the Comets to her statistical output, Buysse commanded the respect from her own locker room as well as opponents.

Buysse’s prep career ended with 2,742 assists, 290 kills and 117 aces.

Despite modest playing time her freshman year, she spun the experience into a positive on multiple fronts. One constant through her career has been her ability to learn and improve.

“Her work ethic really showed in the progress she made over the years,” Galvan said.

After spending the fall of her freshman year on the bench, it motivated her into becoming a three-time All-River Valley Conference setter and two-time all-stater.

“I definitely wanted to play more my freshman year,” she said. “But we had an amazing team that year as well (a state quarterfinalist). But I spent that offseason going into my sophomore year determined to start. I told myself, ‘I’m gonna start this year and I’m gonna play and build a role on the team.’ It was something that I was working toward.

“I thought I had some potential, and from that point on, I was focusing on getting better.”