Wapello continues SEISC North run with sweep of L-M

LETTS — The Wapello High School volleyball team is in the midst of quite a run through the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.

With a three-set sweep over Louisa-Muscatine in Letts on Thursday night, the Arrows' conference win streak stands at 14 SEISC North wins in a row.

Wapello defeated the Falcons handily, 25-5, 25-12, 25-16.

"Our girls played very well tonight," said Wapello head coach Kenna Greiner. "They did their thing and stayed focused. When they play their game, it shows."

The Arrows (11-12, 5-0 SEISC North) went undefeated in the SEISC North last season to capture the North title. Wapello's last loss in the conference came against Mediapolis on Oct. 8, 2020.

"We never jump the gun and get ahead of ourselves," Greiner said. "We just concentrate on playing our game, one match at a time."

Louisa-Muscatine (0-7, 0-4 SEISC North) posed little threat to ending that streak, though the Falcons did hang in it until the end, leading as late as 11-10 in the third set.

Wapello controlled the action the rest of the time.

Emily Hemphill's serving put Wapello up 10-0 to start the first set.

"Emily's a good server," said senior middle/outside hitter Quinn Veach of the junior's run to begin the match. "She's near the top of the conference in percentage and aces, so I like having her start matches. When she got the first few, I was like, 'This could go on for a while.'"

L-M scored the first point of the second, but the Arrows quickly answered and took the lead.

With Wapello leading 9-3, the Falcons scored consecutive points with freshman Hannah Kissell serving, but after a sideout won by the Arrows, Veach went on a tear that put more distance between the clubs.

Veach took over serving at that point and scored five consecutive points: three on aces, two on kills. As a team, the Arrows went for 15 ace serves for the match

Hemphill and Madelyn Lanz, a senior, would record kills to put Wapello up 17-6 before L-M would hold serve again.

Veach ended with eight kills and six aces, both match bests, plus a dozen digs.

"Last year, I was our libero," Veach said. "This year, I get to hit the ball and score points for my team, and I'm having a lot more fun this season. That momentum from last year does help, though. We want (to win the conference) just as bad this year.

"(Growing up) and on my club team, I've always been a middle back or outside, so switching back for (the Arrows) hasn't been too difficult."

Junior setter Jacie Hoeg went for 20 assists for the Arrows, helping Hemphill record seven kills while she notched four aces — all in the first set — as well as seven digs and a two blocks.

"Our setter (Jacie) had an injury, and we're still a little off from that," Veach said. "It's nobody's fault. It's an injury. But we needed a match this match to work out some kinks."

Madelyn Lanz and junior Tyra Lanz had seven kills combined. Tyra chipped in a block, and Madelyn a pair of aces, while Wapello seniors Livia Fuller had nine digs libero Olyiva Malone contributed seven.

Malone's counterpart, L-M senior libero Jersey Lessenger, went for a match-high 18 digs. Emma Rosenboom's four kills led the Falcons' attack with four kills. Senior McKenzie Kissell and Hannah Kissell combined for 11 L-M assists as juniors Brooklyn Skidmore and Morgan Stecher had two kills each.

"We were playing without a player that went home with a concussion," said L-M head coach Ken Spielbauer. "We competed. Our freshman and (junior varsity) teams played well tonight before the varsity game. This team will get better. We changed our offense around some, and that will get better as we go on.

"Everything that could have gone wrong tonight for us did go wrong. But Wapello is a good team. They pass well and are well-coached. Playing against good competition is good for us."

Wapello plays in the Holy Trinity tournament on Monday, while L-M will be at an English Valleys triangular on Tuesday, which includes Columbus.

"This is the time we need to critique ourselves and make sure we're getting ready for what's ahead," Greiner said.

Wapello 25-25-25, Louisa-Muscatine 5-12-16

Kills -- Wapello, Quinn Veach 8, Emily Hemphill 7, Tyra Lanz 4, Madelyn Lanz 3, Montana Boline 2, Jacie Hoeg; Louisa-Muscatine, Emma Rosenboom 4, Brooklyn Skidmore 2, Morgan Stecher 2, McKenzie Kissell, Brenna Schutterle. Assists -- Wapello, Jacie Hoeg 20, Hemphill, Olyvia Malone; Louisa-Muscatine McKenzie Kissell 6, Hannah Kissell 5. Blocks -- Wapello, Hemphill 2, Tyra Lanz, Boline; Louisa-Muscatine, Rosenboom. Digs -- Wapello, Veach 12, Fuller 9, Hemphill 7, Malone 7, Hoeg 4, Madelyn Lanz, Tyra Lanz; Louisa-Muscatine, Jersey Lessenger 18, McKenzie Kissell 9, Skidmore 7, Hannah Kissell 5, Rosenboom 2, Schutterle 2. Aces -- Wapello, Veach 6, Hemphill 4, Madelyn Lanz 2, Fuller 2, Malone.

Records: Wapello 11-12, 5-0 SEISC North; Louisa-Muscatine 0-7, 0-4 SEISC North