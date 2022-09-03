West Liberty beats MHS for Muscatine Invitational title

Though the West Liberty High School volleyball team only had two players graduate from last season’s Class 3A runner-up squad, the Comets are learning to win a little bit differently in 2022.

So far, so good.

West Liberty is ranked third in 3A and off to a 10-2 record in the new campaign, with 4A No. 13 Clear Creek-Amana responsible for both Comet losses.

On Saturday at Muscatine High School, the Comets needed just one set over the minimum to take the Muscatine Invitational, going 4-0 in the process and dispatching Class 1A No. 15 New London (21-8, 21-13), Burlington (21-13, 21-13), Williamsburg and Muscatine.

In West Liberty’s only three-setter, the Comets and Williamsburg split the first two sets (21-13, 19-21) before dominating the third to the tune of a 15-3 final.

The Muskies did their part to reach the tournament title match by beating Durant, Williamsburg (21-15, 21-19) and New London (25-27, 24-22, 15-11) before falling to West Liberty (21-17, 21-19).

“West Liberty is always a good team,” said Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky. “They always find a way to keep kids coming through the program. They’re smart and know what they’re doing. They hustle and play for each other.

“We took the long route to the finals by playing about as many sets as possible, so we’re tired. But overall, it was a good day for us.”

Durant went 0-2 in pool play, falling to the Muskies in three sets (22-20, 21-17, 15-13) and Williamsburg (15-21, 21-17, 15-5).

For the winning West Liberty team, senior setter Brooklyn Buysse has plenty of weapons back for the Comet attack, even as the program saw 2021 state co-player of the year Macy Daufeldt (now at Drake University) and Mylei Henderson move on.

Brooklyn Buysse finished the day with 71 assists, many going to sophomore sister Sophie, who led the Comets with 28 kills on the day. Brooklyn Buysse also went for 15 kills, 14 digs, and a pair of ace serves. The Comet all-state setter is now over 2,000 assists for her career.

But the revamped Comets also boast an experienced back line, anchored by senior Monica Morales, who had 77 digs from the libero position. Morales was among the state leaders in digs last season as she went for more than 660 as a junior.

Senior Rylee Goodale added 22 digs with an ace in West Liberty’s first three matches. Classmate McKinzie Akers matched that ace total, though all three of Akers’ came against New London.

“It’s hard to get a ball down on them,” Lukavsky said. “We took some smart shots, just couldn’t score enough.”

West Liberty was sharp with the service, making only five service errors as a team (none in the title match against Muscatine) on 176 attempts.

The Comets’ back line held the Muskies (6-3) to 15 kills as a team in the championship, led by senior Marissa Swift's seven. Swift also led the team in kills in the championship match with six, half of the number of assists by junior setter Avery Schroeder in the contest.

Schroeder was effective throughout the day, though. She went for 72 assists in total.

A Schroeder assist to junior outside hitter Hannah Jansen tied the title match at 16 in Set 1, but West Liberty pulled away. Swift gave Muscatine a 15-14 lead in the second set, but again, the Comets overcame.

“We played pretty well today, though it was a little inconsistent at times,” said West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan. “Credit to Muscatine. That’s a much-improved team. They gave all we could handle. I think we could have played a little better in that match, but a lot of that has to do with Muscatine. Hats off to them.

“We struggled a little but came through and figured it out.”

Jansen ended the day with 25 kills, though junior Brylee Seaman led the team in the category with 33, including 11 against Williamsburg and 12 versus New London.

Durant showed some spark against the larger schools in winning a set in each match but failed to get wins in the decisive third frames.

In the match versus Williamsburg, Toft, a sophomore, and DeLong shared the team-high in kills with six.

In the match versus New London, the Wildcats (1-6) had less success as they were held to seven kills as a team.

Against Muscatine, junior Isabelle DeLong recorded seven kills. At the same time, teammates Layla Streeter (a junior) and sophomore Katelynn Toft had four each and junior setter Kennedy Jehle dished out 17 assists against the Muscatine and the Raiders.

All three area teams return to conference play this week. Durant takes on Iowa City Regina at home on Thursday, the same night West Liberty is home for 3A 10th-ranked Mid-Prairie. On Tuesday, Muscatine is set for a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at 3A No. 5 Davenport Assumption.

“The start to our conference schedule was very tough,” said Lukavsky, whose Muskies play the top four teams from the 2021 MAC standings in a row to start the MAC slate in 2022. “It’s hard to bounce back from losses, but we’ve really stayed positive about everything. We feel like we’ve found a new focus.”

Volleyball

Muscatine Invitational

Pool A: Muscatine 2-0; Williamsburg 1-1; Durant 0-2

Muscatine 21-21, Williamsburg 15-19

Muscatine 20-21-15, Durant 22-17-13

Williamsburg 15-21-15, Durant 21-17-5

Pool B: West Liberty 2-0, New London 1-1, Burlington 0-2

West Liberty 21-21, Burlington 13-13

West Liberty 21-21, New London 8-13

New London 21-21, Burlington 10-11

Semifinals

Muscatine 25-24-15, New London 27-22-11; West Liberty 21-21-15, Williamsburg 13-21-3

Championship

West Liberty 21-21, Muscatine 17-19