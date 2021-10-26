West Liberty earns trip to 3A state tournament by beating West Burlington

MEDIAPOLIS — Though there were plenty of hugs, handshakes and photos taken with the banner after the West Liberty Comets clinched a spot at the Class 3A Iowa state volleyball tournament, the Comets acted like a team with a lot more volleyball left to play.
Fourth-ranked West Liberty was a able weather an early storm to win a close first set before putting the blitz on No. 10 West Burlington to win in three sets (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) in the Region 6 final at Mediapolis High School.
"Give credit to West Burlington, they made us a little uncomfortable early on," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. "We expected a lot from them, and I think we handled it well."
The Comets last went to the state in 2019, losing to Mount Vernon in five sets in the quarterfinal round.
Though setter Brooklyn Buysse had her all-state teammate Macy Daufeldt at her disposal, and went to her often, the Comets (36-4) scored in a multitude of ways.
Daufeldt, however, made her presence known with a mix of powerful swings and timely taps.
"I just took what they gave me," she said. "And after they started to take away my main shots, I started to work around the block and defense, and relied on my teammates to tell me what's open."
West Burlington scored the first two points of the third set in an effort to extend the game, but a kill and block from the Daufeldt tied it before the senior Drake commit went ballistic, recording four straight kills leading up to a Rylee Goodale ace to force a Falcon timeout at 8-2 with the Comets already enjoying the two-set lead.
Buysse, a junior, went for 40 assists as Daufeldt finished with 23 kills, both highs for the match.
After West Burlington (30-3) hung tough in the first, the Comets were down by three in the second after Kenna Marlow scored on a kill before starting to build momentum.
"Getting them out of system helped a lot," said Monica Morales, who had 15 digs for West Liberty. "When we did that, it took away their positioning for their hitters and we could focus on our blocking. ... We were able to get get touches on the block.
"We can depend on anyone at any time, everyone will pull through."
Libero Lauren Summers had 14 digs for the Falcons.
But West Liberty answered with a Mylei Henderson kill to earn a side out and hand serving duties over to junior McKinzie Akers, who promptly went for two of her three aces in between Falcon errors to put the Comets up 13-5.
"We serve aggressively," Galvan said. "We needed to do that to make sure we had a chance. ... (And offensively) we balanced it out. We set the tone with Macy, but that creates a lot of openings for the others kids, and they took advantage of it."
Marlow led the Falcons in kills with nine while Sophia Armstrong added eight kills for West Burlington.
"We knew they were going to get some kills," Galvan said. "But we wanted keep them from getting five, ten in a row, so I think we did a good job of containing them."
The Falcons led 8-6 in the first just prior to one of the night's longest volleys, but Morales poked it to an open spot in the West Burlington back row before Akers' first ace gave the Comets their first lead of the match at 9-8.
"It's really exciting, I wouldn't want to be (going to state) with any other team," Daufeldt said. "Everyone contributes greatly."