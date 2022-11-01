West Liberty falters in 3A quarterfinals against Sioux Central

CORALVILLE — Thirteen proved to be an unlucky number for the West Liberty High School volleyball team.

The Comets couldn’t push past the prime number in their Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal match against Sioux Center on Tuesday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. As a result, West Liberty lost in straight sets to the Warriors, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.

“Volleyball is always a game of momentum,” said Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp. “If you can capture it and keep it, things will go your way. Our strong start was a testament to our leadership and focus going into the match. Our seniors showed up, and everyone else followed suit.

“Our blockers did an outstanding job. And our defense, in general, was really strong. Even with our touches off the block, we were able to pick those up and turn them around into offense. (West Liberty) is springy and athletic, so we knew we had to get up and compete (at the net). I thought we did a great job of that.”

Virtually all of West Liberty’s hitters are set to return in 2023. But the Comets will have big shoes to fill at setter and libero, along with defensive specialists Rylee Goodale and McKinzie Akers, who had all three Comet aces on Tuesday.

Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse had 25 assists to end her career with 2,744 for West Liberty and libero Monica Morales had a dozen digs in her Comet finale. Her career ends with 2,144 digs.

“This season meant a lot to me,” Morales said. “I loved my time with the team. I love the girls. It was a memorable season, regardless.

“I wish it would’ve lasted a little longer, but we accomplished a lot. I think this will make the (returning players) work harder. They know they can get here and are motivated by this season.”

Both seniors were all-state in 3A as juniors.

“Getting this far was an amazing accomplishment,” Brooklyn Buysse said. “It means a lot to me that we got to come back again after last season. It’s a great experience no matter what the outcome was, even though right now we’re all really sad.

“We have an amazing program. It’s a tight-knit group, but we also get unbelievable support from the community. That will keep going and (the program) will keep succeeding in the future.”

Sophomore Sophie Buysse recorded the Comet high in kills and digs with nine kills and 14 digs in the loss. Classmate Ava Morrison and junior Maelyn Wainwright had seven kills apiece.

With the returning hitters, West Liberty stands to bring back 1,007 of the team’s 1,139 kills posted this season, led by Sophie Buysse’s 313.

But Sioux Center’s length at the net gave the Comets problems throughout the match.

The Warriors grabbed leads of 21-10 in the first and 21-12 in each of the second and third.

It was just the third time West Liberty was swept this season, and first in a best-of-five match.

“We’ve faced tall teams before,” said West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan. “But I think the difference was that we passed the ball better in the past. We didn’t do that today, which made a big difference. We could’ve stayed closer if our passing was better.

“We didn’t go on any significant runs. It was just a point here and a point there.”

Led by 12 kills from Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center’s attack got stronger as the match went along.

The Spartans converted 11 of 30 kill attempts in the first set with three errors, 13 of 30 attempts in the second with two errors and 14 of 40 tries in the third with just one error.

West Liberty (31-8) also struggled with serve receive and gave up 10 aces to Sioux Center (31-3), six of which came from setter Willow Bleeker, who added a match-high 29 assists and four kills. Warriors libero Tatum Schmalbeck had the match high in digs with 16.

While the Comets’ final showing wasn’t their best, the squad followed up last season’s runner-up performance in Class 3A by winning the River Valley Conference’s South Division, the conference tournament and won Region 7 en route to their third state appearance in four years.

“We’re going to lose a lot of great seniors,” Galvan said. “I think we’ll have to go back to the drawing board some, but we’ll have another senior class ready to step up for us next year.

“We’ll lose a lot of our back row, but we’ll have strength in our offense.”